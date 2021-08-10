Red Rooster Ranch Market to host field day

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will host a Local Food Connection Field Day at Red Rooster Ranch Market.
The field day will be from 4-5:30 pm on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the farm near St. Ansgar. The family-owned and -operated farm is focused on healthy soils to produce healthy meats and vegetables, as well as beautiful flowers.
Mervin and Cherlyn Beachy are committed to producing healthy foods with no additives for their customers, and sell directly to consumers at local farmers’ markets and at their farm. They use minimal tilling, rotational grazing, and cover crops to maintain soil health. According to the press release, that care results in chemical-free and nutritious foods.
“You won’t find anything extra in our food,” Mervin said. “It tastes better, it is healthier, and has more nutrients your body needs. We want you to know what you’re eating.”
The Beachys’ produce includes peas, kale, peppers, beets, strawberries, green beans, radishes, melons, pumpkins, winter squash, and tomatoes. They also sell pork, beef, chicken, and eggs, according to the release.
Mervin and Cherlyn and the North Iowa Local Food Connection welcome everyone – consumers, producers, interested community members – to the farm tour field day. The event is free and open to the public. It will be hosted at 1247 430th Street, St. Ansgar.
The field day will include a tour of the Red Rooster Ranch Market, a healthy soil demonstration, a children’s activity, and farm-fresh refreshments.
Questions about the Field Day event can be sent to mervin@rrrmarket.net or connection@healthyharvestni.com. Call Mervin at 641-381-0054 for more information.