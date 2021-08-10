Red Rooster Ranch Market to host field day

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will host a Local Food Connection Field Day at Red Rooster Ranch Market.

The field day will be from 4-5:30 pm on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the farm near St. Ansgar. The family-owned and -operated farm is focused on healthy soils to produce healthy meats and vegetables, as well as beautiful flowers.

Mervin and Cherlyn Beachy are committed to producing healthy foods with no additives for their customers, and sell directly to consumers at local farmers’ markets and at their farm. They use minimal tilling, rotational grazing, and cover crops to maintain soil health. According to the press release, that care results in chemical-free and nutritious foods.

“You won’t find anything extra in our food,” Mervin said. “It tastes better, it is healthier, and has more nutrients your body needs. We want you to know what you’re eating.”

The Beachys’ produce includes peas, kale, peppers, beets, strawberries, green beans, radishes, melons, pumpkins, winter squash, and tomatoes. They also sell pork, beef, chicken, and eggs, according to the release.