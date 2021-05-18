Reading 'Silent Spring' is prerequisite: WCCB Book Club to discuss June 26

Anyone looking for something to do while relaxing outdoors might consider joining the Winnebago County Conservation Board Book Club. The next meeting is from 10-11 a.m. on June 26 via Zoom, but book reading is necessary in advance.

The book to be read is Rachel Carson’s "Silent Spring," first published in 1962. Carson was an aquatic biologist and naturalist who used her writing skills to communicate about the environment and environmental issues. She was particularly concerned about the use of synthetic pesticides and their effects on various ecosystems. Silent Spring brought this issue to light for many Americans and, in so doing, became a classic.

The book began a nation-wide discussion about pesticides and the environment. It has often been regarded as a major impetus for the environmental movement of the 1960s and 1970s. That movement led to the banning of DDT, as well as the formation of many environmental agencies and the implementation of numerous environmental laws. For that reason, it is often considered one of the most influential books ever written.

To participate in the WCCB Book Club, people should contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to sign up and receive the Zoom meeting link. The book itself is widely available in bookstores, libraries, and online.

Club participants will meet on June 26 to discuss the book. For more information about the WCCB Book Club, people may contact Ralls at the above email address or at 641-565-3390.

