Re-carpeting planned in Hancock County Courthouse throughout June

Hancock County officials and supervisors are asking for patience when moving and re-carpeting begins in the courthouse and supervisors quarters in June.

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said that carpet removal and installation could begin June 1 in the supervisors' quarters. It is likely to last throughout the month of June throughout the courthouse.

In-Step Flooring of Kanawha will complete new carpet installation. Two Men and a Truck moving company of Urbandale should begin after June 11 to help make the carpet changes possible.

Eisenman said that she would not term it an inconvenience for courthouse visitors, but hallways and offices are likely to be a bit more cluttered than usual. Most services should still be available, but some Department of Natural Resources registration services may be unavailable for a couple of days.

"We're trying to keep the courthouse up and running," said Eisenman. "There will be a lot displacement for a couple of weeks and June is kind of up in the air."

She said current plans call for continuing new carpet installation in the downstairs break room, hallway and stairwell. Carpeting may proceed to the courthouse main floor June 11-16, the clerk of court area by June 22 and the courthouse upstairs by June 25-30.

She said that officials are requesting the public's understanding through this improvements project.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0