Ray Beebe: What's really happening at Waldorf University?

I think you have all heard about the pending change of ownership of Waldorf University. To be more specific, the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation is in the process of purchasing Waldorf University from Columbia Southern University and the Mayes family. I think this is understandably confusing to a lot of people. You may be thinking Waldorf University or the Waldorf Foundation — what’s the big deal, does it really make any difference? I will tell you emphatically that it is a big deal and that it does make a big difference!

I have served on the Waldorf Foundation Board of Directors since before Waldorf College was purchased by CSU on Jan. 10, 2010, and I have served as chairman of the board through most of that period. I won’t go into all of the details, but many of you would remember that Waldorf College was experiencing financial difficulties that were only exacerbated by the “Great Recession” of 2008–2009 and that the sale to CSU was likely a “lifesaver” for Waldorf College. Many people thought Waldorf would never be the same following the sale to CSU, but they were wrong as CSU allowed Waldorf to operate pretty much “as is” with the same values and mission as had existed throughout Waldorf’s history. For all of this we owe CSU a big thank you!

Late last year, the Waldorf Foundation and Waldorf University found themselves with an opportunity that I never thought could possibly occur. CSU approached the Waldorf Foundation with the opportunity to purchase Waldorf University. There were a number of business and regulatory issues that lead CSU to decide to sell Waldorf University. Fortunately, because of the good relationship CSU had with Waldorf and its desire to see the university continue “as is,” it gave the Waldorf Foundation the first opportunity to purchase Waldorf University on terms we felt to be quite favorable and doable.

It is not possible for me to cover the details of the pending transaction in the space allotted to me. CSU is leaving money “on the table” as it is not trying to recover all the money it has invested in Waldorf. Some money is required for the purchase and the Waldorf Foundation’s “Window of Opportunity” campaign is in process. With the money already pledged, we feel confident that we are able to move forward.

Let’s get back to why I am saying that this is a “big deal” and that it is critically important. I am saying that because the transaction will allow Waldorf University to control its own destiny and ensure that the life of Waldorf University continues in Forest City. Those of us who have worked so hard on the transaction want our legacy to be that we have taken back control of the university and that Waldorf’s proud history from 1903 forward will continue for generations to come. We can feel confident that young people will continue to come here and find that same life-changing experience that Waldorf will continue to deliver to each and every student.

Please understand that CSU wants to divest of Waldorf University and if the Waldorf Foundation does not purchase the university, it will eventually be sold to some third-party that may have far different plans for the campus. Thus, we are at a critical juncture and we cannot let this opportunity get away from us. Can you imagine Forest City without Waldorf University? Neither can I and we will insure that it never will be.