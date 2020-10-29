Ranked teams set for battle: St. Ansgar vs. South Winneshiek

After rolling through West Fork in the second round of the playoffs a week ago, the matchup against Class A, No. 9 South Winneshiek promises to be a tougher challenge for No. 2 St. Ansgar.

The Warriors are 8-1 and boast a multi-talented rushing attack that has been tough for teams to stop this season. Led by senior quarterback Jacob Herold, South Winneshiek has four different players who have rushed for over 300 yards.

On the other side of the ball, the only time the defense has given up over 14 points was in the Warriors' only loss of the season against No. 7 MFL-Mar-Mac. The Warriors are talented.

But the Saints are ranked second in the state for good reason. Senior Ryan Cole has been one of the top running backs in the state, and one could argue fellow runners senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler have been just as good.

Cole has rushed for 1,367 yards and 17 touchdowns on 172 attempts. Both Isler and Salz have rushed for close to 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns between the two of them.