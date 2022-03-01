Rake man charged with felony theft after two traffic stops in Hancock County

On Feb. 21, a Hancock County Sheriff's deputy traffic stop near Woden turned into a manhunt, with assistance from many area law enforcement agencies.

After an overnight search and early-morning traffic stop, Fernando Delgado, 36, of Rake was charged with a felony theft. Delgado also had a valid warrant for his arrest out of Winnebago County for a sex offender registry violation.

At 12:11 a.m. on Feb. 21, a Hancock County deputy sheriff conducted a traffic stop near Woden. The vehicle pulled into a private driveway and the driver fled on foot, according to a news release.

The driver was suspected to be Delgado. Law enforcement agencies from the Britt Police Department, Garner Police Department, Forest City Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and Kossuth County Sheriff's Office assisted in looking for the driver of the vehicle. After several hours the search was called off.

At 7:27 a.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from a driveway in Woden. A Hancock County deputy sheriff on patrol had seen a vehicle matching the description traveling through Hayfield minutes prior to the theft report.

At 7:33 a.m. Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes met the vehicle on Highway 18 west of Garner. A Garner Police Officer was able to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at 7:35 a.m. at the east intersection of Highways 69 and 18. The Garner Police officer and the sheriff took the driver into custody.

The driver of the vehicle was then identified as Delgado.

