You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rain or shine: Northwood-Kensett advances past West Hancock
0 comments

Rain or shine: Northwood-Kensett advances past West Hancock

{{featured_button_text}}

When Northwood-Kensett and West Hancock showed up in Sheffield for the first round of Class 1A District 3 baseball action, the original plan was to start at 4:30 p.m.

Mother nature had different plans.

After a series of downpours and thunderstorms, the West Fork baseball team worked furiously for four hours to make sure the four teams there could get in the doubleheader on Saturday.

Cole Wood

West Hancock's Cole Wood applies the tage to Northwood-Kensett's Jace Gentz during first-round action of the Class 1A District 3 baseball playoffs Saturday in Sheffield.

The first pitch in Northwood-Kensett and West Hancock's baseball game came at 8:10 p.m. The Vikings put an end to the Eagles season, beating them 12-4.

West Hancock jumped to an early 3-0 lead, scoring all three runs in the second inning. The Vikings were able to get one back in the bottom of the second frame to make the score 3-1.

In the bottom of the third, the Vikings took the lead, scoring four runs on four hits. After a slow start, Northwood-Kensett's offense seemingly found a rhythm.

The Vikings continued putting up runs, scoring one run in the fourth frame and five runs in the fifth to extend their lead.

Braden Walk

West Hancock's Braden Walk delivers a pitch during the Eagles' first round playoff game against Northwood-Kensett on Saturday in Sheffield.

West Hancock struggled with pitching in the fifth inning, walking in two runners with the bases loaded and hitting a batter to send another in. The Eagles only scored one more run throughout the game after scoring three in the first two innings.

For the Vikings, junior Cade Hengesteg and freshman Nolan Senne each had two hits and an RBI. For the Eagles, senior Chandler Redenius had a hit and two RBIs.

Tristan Hunt

West Hancock's Tristan Hunt gets a base hit against Northwood-Kensett in first-round action of the Class 1A District 3 playoffs Saturday in Sheffield.

West Hancock finished the season with a record of 4-7.

July 6

Rockford 11, West Hancock 3: The Rockford baseball squad beat West Hancock by an 11-3 score on Monday night, as the Warriors improved their record to 9-4 on the season.

Rockford held a 6-3 lead going into the top of the seventh, and then scored five runs to put the game out of reach.

For the Eagles, seniors Brayden Leerar, Tate Hagen, and Tristan Hunt all pitched, and each allowed at least three runs. With the loss, the Eagles fell to 4-6.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Juneteenth Day celebration at Monroe Park in Mason City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News