Rain cannot stop Farm 2 Fork Dinner

Things did not go as planned at the annual Mitchell County Farm 2 Fork Dinner. The skies opened up and lightning stretched from cloud to cloud, shaking the eaves, leaving the fields around Osage unsuitable for a picnic.
Instead, a crowd gathered on Main Street, substituting the setting of Taste for the countryside.
No cars and trucks descended upon the Steve and Jolene Norby Farm on Aug. 26, but it was still a better dinner than in 2020, when COVID-19 prevented the annual event from taking place.
However, when the pandemic emptied shelves in grocery stores that summer, it further demonstrated the need for the Farm 2 Fork Dinner.
For over 40 years, Steve Norby has farmed the land, before he passed it down to the next generation. He calls himself retired, though that word means something different for those involved in agriculture. Raising livestock and growing plants is not an occupation, it is as a lifestyle.
“There’s no such thing as a retired farmer, I don’t think,” Norby said.
Even retired, Norby still appreciates a bumper crop.
“The very first year they had the Farm 2 Fork Dinner, we bought tickets,” Norby said. “We have bought a ticket ever since. It’s all locally grown foods, and you learn a little bit about where it’s sourced. It’s a good way to support the local growers.”
As long as it has been a topic of conversation, Norby has been in love with fresh produce from local fields. For him, supporting area farmers is equivalent to supporting the economy.
“I think it’s really important to know the source of our food,” Norby said. “You support local growers whether it’s livestock or vegetable growers.”
For Norby, the Farm 2 Fork Dinner is about socializing, yes, but it also is about gathering ideas. While the food is local, that is not true of all participants. They bring ideas with them. It is therefore a summit, an educational experience.
Norby estimated around 60 tickets were sold, $50 each, and the event was soon sold out.
“It attracts people from various places,” Norby said.
The day before the event, they talked about the weather. It is what farmers do. They decided to wait it out for the prospect of a good supper. But lightning was too much for this stoic lot.
The Osage Chamber of Commerce presented the dinner. Chef and owner Jessica Baldus of Taste prepared the meal. It is not her first time using only locally sourced food, as she cooks a theme dinner at Taste, and some months it is farmers market finds. On this night, it is a meal bigger than a four-course dinner for 50 people.
Appropriately enough, Baldus is also the organizer of the Osage Farmers Market.
To boot, she was the 2020 recipient of the Iowa Restaurant Association’s Women to Watch Award.
There was a reason seating was limited for the Farm 2 Fork event.
Despite the quality of Taste, the disappointment in the room was palpable when the ‘bus’ did not come as advertised to drive them to the Norby Farm. But in the end, the crowd could not tell the difference.
The stakes are high for those who believe in locally sourced food, though the mood is mellow this evening in a rural town in the Midwest.
According to Forbes Magazine’s Daphne Ewing-Chow, “The threat of global food system crises can be mitigated through strong local food systems with transparent supply chains that empower communities and boost local food security….
“With communities sourcing food from local farmers, money remains within the community, helping to sustain local producers and their families.”
That’s a lot to chew on.
