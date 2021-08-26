Rain cannot stop Farm 2 Fork Dinner

As long as it has been a topic of conversation, Norby has been in love with fresh produce from local fields. For him, supporting area farmers is equivalent to supporting the economy.

“I think it’s really important to know the source of our food,” Norby said. “You support local growers whether it’s livestock or vegetable growers.”

For Norby, the Farm 2 Fork Dinner is about socializing, yes, but it also is about gathering ideas. While the food is local, that is not true of all participants. They bring ideas with them. It is therefore a summit, an educational experience.

Norby estimated around 60 tickets were sold, $50 each, and the event was soon sold out.

“It attracts people from various places,” Norby said.

The day before the event, they talked about the weather. It is what farmers do. They decided to wait it out for the prospect of a good supper. But lightning was too much for this stoic lot.

The Osage Chamber of Commerce presented the dinner. Chef and owner Jessica Baldus of Taste prepared the meal. It is not her first time using only locally sourced food, as she cooks a theme dinner at Taste, and some months it is farmers market finds. On this night, it is a meal bigger than a four-course dinner for 50 people.