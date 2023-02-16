Hancock County is welcoming Rachel Ginbey and her entire seven-person family where she will serve as the new county attorney after county supervisors on Feb.13 approved of extending her the job offer, which she accepted.

The board interviewed two female candidates for the position on Feb. 8 before asking the Floyd County attorney of the past eight-plus years to come and work in Garner.

“She’ll just be fabulous,” said Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman, who noted initial plans are for her to start work on March 13. “She is someone who can come in and hit the ground running.”

In Floyd County, Ginbey has had a heavy caseload of criminal trials. Greiman said it was the board’s understanding that she had really helped reduce criminal activity there.

“I am very excited to be moving to Hancock County and being hired as the Hancock County Attorney,” Ginbey said. “I have spent the last 12 years in prosecution, with the last eight being the Floyd County Attorney. I am very passionate about serving the community and working to ensure that justice is accomplished.”

Her large family includes her husband, Shannon Ginbey, who has been a stay-at-home dad since their second son was born. She said he is quite adept at carpentry work. The couple’s oldest son, Chase, is 11 years old. He loves sports, especially soccer. Son Hunter is 9 years old and enjoys playing video games and interacting with animals. Son Landon is 7 years old, is very social and involved in dance and tumbling. Faith is the only daughter and is 5 years old. She is in tumbling and loves animals. Brayden is the baby of the family at 3 years old and loves to be outside, according to Ginbey.

“I have a unique perspective due to my social work background, having worked directly with families in crisis, having been a foster parent for approximately five years, and specializing in prosecution of violent crimes throughout my career as a prosecutor,” Ginbey said. “I have only heard amazing things about the community in Hancock County and am looking forward to bringing my skills and experience to serve Hancock County for the remainder of my career.”

Ginbey is a native of North Iowa, having grown up south of Rockwell. She attended Newman Catholic School from Kindergarten through 12th grade. She then moved to Orange City, where she attended Northwestern College and majored in social work.

Ginbey worked as a family support specialist while attending law school at Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Nebraska. While living in Nebraska, she met her husband. They were married in 2010 before moving back to North Iowa in 2011 when she was hired as an assistant county attorney in Cerro Gordo County.

“I will tell you Rachel is ready to go and she interviewed really well,” said Supervisor Jerry Tlach.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons agreed, saying “I don’t think we’ll miss a beat. I think it will be an easy transition.”