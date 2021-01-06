Rachel Foster grabs reins from Lowell Tesch

Tesch has exhibited the same patience with payroll clerk Lindsay Uhlenhopp and accounts payable clerk Raina Roll.

There is currently no deputy auditor to replace Foster.

Foster graduated from Saint Ansgar Community High School. Two of her brothers played football at Northern Iowa. She went to Waldorf University and studied finance and management.

The campus in Forest City is right across from the Winnebago County Courthouse. After the rigor of studying and cramming for tests, the halls where auditors, recorders and supervisors pass was like a vacation. The workers there seemed happy.

One of her first duties in Osage will be helping the public understand TIF. There are still some aspects of this complex subject she is still learning about herself.

“TIF is my big thing right now, with the three different sets of wind turbines that got put up,” Foster said. “So we should be receiving quite a bit of revenue in the next few years from all three of those sets.

“A lot of people want to know how we paid for it. Did money get moved in the right direction?”

Knowing Foster, the answers will gradually unfold.

“I’m one of those people who likes to do hard work just to see the outcome,” she said.

