Rachel Foster grabs reins from Lowell Tesch

For Rachel Foster, anticipating the evening of an election in Osage is like waiting for Christmas Day.
She hopes to have plenty of Christmases as new Mitchell County Auditor. It is a day spent with family, when the community comes out to perform their civic duty, chatting and laughing together before they scribble in the dots.
First weeks at any new job can be rough, but this is not Foster’s first rodeo. It was busy, something she does not mind. For her, the bustle means peace of mind.
She shuffles through the new Supervisors’ board appointments with ease, though she says, “It’s a lot harder than you think.”
When Foster states, “I thought it would be fun to get all the paperwork together,” she is serious.
The budget is pleasurable for her because it involves numbers.
One man helped seal the deal a few years ago when she was deciding her future.
Lowell Tesch is a smooth talker, according to Foster, drawing her into work at the courthouse in 2018. He is a friend to her, a great boss with patience who has never heard a stupid question.
“If we didn’t understand something, he went that extra mile,” Foster said. “In the last month I’ve probably said, ‘This might be a stupid question…’ 150 times. He always has the answer.”
Tesch has exhibited the same patience with payroll clerk Lindsay Uhlenhopp and accounts payable clerk Raina Roll.
There is currently no deputy auditor to replace Foster.
Foster graduated from Saint Ansgar Community High School. Two of her brothers played football at Northern Iowa. She went to Waldorf University and studied finance and management.
The campus in Forest City is right across from the Winnebago County Courthouse. After the rigor of studying and cramming for tests, the halls where auditors, recorders and supervisors pass was like a vacation. The workers there seemed happy.
One of her first duties in Osage will be helping the public understand TIF. There are still some aspects of this complex subject she is still learning about herself.
“TIF is my big thing right now, with the three different sets of wind turbines that got put up,” Foster said. “So we should be receiving quite a bit of revenue in the next few years from all three of those sets.
“A lot of people want to know how we paid for it. Did money get moved in the right direction?”
Knowing Foster, the answers will gradually unfold.
“I’m one of those people who likes to do hard work just to see the outcome,” she said.
