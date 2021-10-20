 Skip to main content
Quilts of Valor awarded to local veterans

Quilts of Valor North Central Iowa members Terry Sprung and Nancy Klemesrud presented four quilts to veterans on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Osage VFW Post.

Quilts of Valor 2021

Kenneth Gerk, James Gerk, Leo Meitner and James Winemiller.

Those receiving quilts were E5 Kenneth Gerk, Osage, U.S. Army, Vietnam, SP5 James Gerk, Osage, U.S. Army, served in Korea, Corporal Leo Meitner, Osage, U.S. Army Military Police Corps, served in Italy, and finally Chief Master Sgt. James Winemiller, St. Ansgar, U.S. Army and Air Force Reserves for a total of over 40 years, and during World War II served in Europe and Japan.

