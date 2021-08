The Cedar Valley Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the south entrance of Trinity Lutheran Church, 402 State Street, Osage.

The Quilt Guild will be having it summer’s end get-together. It will celebrate with these games: the quilt block game and a sewing surprise. Participants are asked to bring $5 to take part in this fun time with quilting friends.