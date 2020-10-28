Q&A with First District candidates Finkenauer, Hinson

"We're also pushing to make sure that we have more direct economic impact payment for our folks across this district, who right now are unemployed through no fault of their own. As we continue to see these cases rise in Iowa, the unemployment piece continues to be incredibly important here as there is so much work left to do. We passed out of the House, but we still need the Senate to come to the table. I am trying to remain hopeful that as the House and the White House continues to talk, that seems to be going better every day. The big hold up right now seems to be in the Senate. So we'll continue to push for more relief because Iowans need it and our country needs it."

Hinson: "I think the No. 1 thing is that businesses are still hurting, and families are still hurting. But we're moving in the right direction. I just heard today our unemployment in this state is the fifth-lowest in the country. So we're moving in the right direction. And we've been able to keep a lot of Iowans employed, which I think is a good thing through this challenging time. But we are seeing political games played with these aid packages right now. And so I think we absolutely need to put the politics aside. There is an election in two weeks, but they need to focus on getting the job done for Iowans, and they have failed at doing that on both sides of the aisle in the Senate and in the House. So I think they need to come to the table, get an agreement on a bill that would actually provide that meaningful relief. That's what I would be advocating for very publicly right now.