Q&A with First District candidates Finkenauer, Hinson

WATERLOO -- It's a race the country is watching -- but only Northeast Iowa voters will decide.
Iowa's First Congressional District -- which encompasses much of Northeast Iowa, including Mitchell County -- is held by U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat who was one of the first two women ever elected to the House of Representatives from Iowa. (The other was Cindy Axne, also a Democrat.) Finkenauer was also the second-youngest woman to be elected to Congress, when she was 29.
Finkenauer is being challenged by the well-known former KCRG reporter and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican. Hinson was the first woman to represent Iowa's 67th district and, with a high-profile endorsement from President Donald Trump, won her primary with 77.8% of the vote over Thomas Hansen. She also raised millions, getting the attention of House Republican leaders, who named her a 2020 Young Gun.
A recent Monmouth poll shows Finkenauer leading Hinson 52% to 44%. Nonetheless, both Real Clear Politics and the Cook Political Report rate the race a "toss-up," meaning either candidate had a decent shot at the seat -- and both Democrats and Republicans nationally are counting on that seat to hold or gain a majority in the House.
Iowa's First District has regularly swung in the last two decades. Finkenauer defeated incumbent Republican Rod Blum with just 51% of the vote in 2018. Before that, Blum grabbed the empty seat vacated by Democrat Bruce Braley in 2014, who was elected in 2006 to the empty seat vacated by Republican Jim Nussle before that.
Both candidates talked about a range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, the Affordable Care Act, the Black Lives Matter movement, voting rights, agricultural relief and political polarization.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated 2020, causing an economic downturn and affecting everyone from farmers to small business owners to employees still unsure whether they’ll find full-time work again. Are you satisfied with the legislation that has come out of Congress regarding pandemic relief? What more needs to be done, and what specifically will you focus on if elected?
Finkenauer: "We are currently, again, continuing to push for the Senate to pick up the package that the House has passed; it is one where we address testing, which is something I continue to hear from our hospital administrators in this district, the need for more testing and supplies. It talks about adding more PPP (Paycheck Protection Program funding), which helps our small businesses, but also the RESTAURANT Act as well ... where our restaurant owners are going to take an even-bigger hit as we get into the colder months. And PPP didn't actually work for our restaurant owners as well as it could have for some of them, especially if they don't have many employees, and so that's something that we're pushing.
"We're also pushing to make sure that we have more direct economic impact payment for our folks across this district, who right now are unemployed through no fault of their own. As we continue to see these cases rise in Iowa, the unemployment piece continues to be incredibly important here as there is so much work left to do. We passed out of the House, but we still need the Senate to come to the table. I am trying to remain hopeful that as the House and the White House continues to talk, that seems to be going better every day. The big hold up right now seems to be in the Senate. So we'll continue to push for more relief because Iowans need it and our country needs it."
Hinson: "I think the No. 1 thing is that businesses are still hurting, and families are still hurting. But we're moving in the right direction. I just heard today our unemployment in this state is the fifth-lowest in the country. So we're moving in the right direction. And we've been able to keep a lot of Iowans employed, which I think is a good thing through this challenging time. But we are seeing political games played with these aid packages right now. And so I think we absolutely need to put the politics aside. There is an election in two weeks, but they need to focus on getting the job done for Iowans, and they have failed at doing that on both sides of the aisle in the Senate and in the House. So I think they need to come to the table, get an agreement on a bill that would actually provide that meaningful relief. That's what I would be advocating for very publicly right now.
"I think, first and foremost, the continuation of the PPP program absolutely needs to be in whatever aid package moves forward. It's what kept our small businesses alive, and it's what's going to keep them going through the economic downturn that we are experiencing right now. And so I think it is an incredibly important part of the package going forward: continuing to have unemployment benefits for those who are out of work for this extended amount of time due to the pandemic. That's incredibly important. We've had a one-two punch here in eastern Iowa, specifically where we've had the derecho and the pandemic. But when I'm seeing packages pass that include direct payments to illegal immigrants and reductions in funding to our police, I think that's the wrong direction. And that's why people are frustrated with Washington."
Iowa farmers have struggled in the last couple of years due to issues largely out of their control, from uncertain grain prices during last year’s trade war, to flooding, to COVID-19 in meatpacking plants which temporarily devastated the supply chain. Most state legislators say the federal government is in a position to help on these issues more than them. What, if anything, can be done regarding relief for agricultural workers, and what specifically will you focus on if elected?
Finkenauer: "Our farmers have been hit with so much over the last few years, whether it is an ongoing trade war -- where they've been promised a lot, and this administration still has not yet delivered, and nor has China -- or the attacks on renewable fuels, which this administration went around the rules and, quite frankly, the laws that have been written when it came to those small-refinery waivers. (The EPA) issued so many of them that it was like taking 4 billion bushels of corn out of production, hurting our corn growers. And we've continued to push for an investigation into that.
"This district got hit with the derecho that, all across the state, took out about 10 million acres of corn and crops, and its been devastating. And one of the tools we have is the WHIP+ program (Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program) that has to do with actually helping our farmers through natural disasters. So that's something that we're continuing to push for."
"When it comes to the trade war, obviously the aid portion of it for our farmers is important, but the farmers that I've talked to, and the Iowans that I've talked to, they want trade, they want their markets, they wish they didn't have to rely on this aid coming from the federal government. And so we're gonna continue to have their backs as this goes on, but continue to hold any administration accountable -- whether Democrat, Republican, I don't care who it is -- to get trade deals that work. And do it in a way where we bring in other countries and actually have some leverage here, so Iowa stops having to bear the brunt of a trade war that was essentially started on Twitter back in 2018."
Hinson: "I think the first thing to do is look at what relief packages they do need going forward. We need to treat our commodities the same, because everybody's being affected by what's happened to our country. So whether or not it's corn, soy, our meat and agricultural products, just our production agriculture in general, we need to make sure all avenues and commodities are treated the same, so that people get the relief they need.
"I think another part of this is workforce is a challenge for everybody. We need to make sure that the workforce pipeline remains open so they can continue to grow and expand. That means immigration reform, especially for our farmers and our agricultural community. That is important because we have to fix the the immigration issues in this country. And I see a positive in trying to take action on that. It'll bring those workers into the sunshine, because a lot of them are here illegally in the agricultural sector across the country. And it will also reform our worker guest visa programs for for all of our other sectors, (like) manufacturing and our business community. So I think we need to address those issues.
"We also need to signal our continued support for the RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard). I've done that through policies I've supported in Des Moines. But also, I think we need to be continuing to advocate for fair application of the RFS in D.C. through the EPA. And I think (U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst) has done a good job of advocating for that, and so I look forward to being a partner for her and continuing to press that we need more transparency on the small refinery waiver program. I'd like to see those go away. But if we do have them, we need to have a more transparent process so that we can make sure that those waivers are going to people who need them and not just subsidiaries of bigger refineries."
Regarding the Affordable Care Act, is your position that the federal government should scrap it altogether and let the private sector handle it, leave it as it is, expand it to include a public option, scrap it for a single-payer system, or do you favor another option?
Finkenauer: "Fix it to add a public option. Quite frankly, that should have been done in the first place. When we add a public option, we add competition into the marketplace, so you keep your insurance if you have it through your employer, and if you like it, you can keep it. Also, ideally, with driving competition into that marketplace, it will drive down those premiums as well. And then open it up, so that everybody is able to have health insurance in this country, and at a price they can afford.
"And here's the other thing, when we talk about health care, its not just even the ACA, it's also prescription drugs. That continues to be one of my top priorities: Making sure, especially with the bill we passed out of the House last December, making Medicare negotiate directly with drug companies to bring down the price of prescription drugs. And with that savings -- because we would save dollars with that -- we can put them back into Medicare and provide dental, vision and hearing coverage that's so desperately needed."
Hinson: "I favor targeted fixes to the Affordable Care Act. I was sitting with a family last weekend who told me that 75% of his pension is going to pay their premium right now, and that's exorbitant, and that doesn't even cover any of their out-of-pocket costs. So when I look at fixes to the health care system, we've seen through the ACA, unfortunately, more regulations and more administrative overhead, a less favorable practice environment for specialists.
"Reimbursement rates need to be to be looked at as well, because when I'm hearing patients don't have access -- because providers are saying, 'I get reimbursed at a rate that's too low' -- that's not right, either. So I would like to see targeted fixes to make sure we're reducing the cost of health care for everyone. Covering pre-existing conditions is a priority for me. My aunt -- she died of multiple myeloma about two years ago, but she fought that for 16 years. And so that was a pre-existing condition. So it's it's near and dear to me to make sure I'm standing up for people with pre-existing conditions, because my family's experienced that.
"But I also think we need to look at targeted fixes to our prescription drug situation. It's getting generics to market faster, so that our drug companies can't necessarily play games with patents. Additional transparency on the marketing that's involved in these drugs. I was working on a bill -- or actually, it was an amendment to a bill in Des Moines, before COVID messed everything up this year. We had an amendment ready to go that would have required our pharmaceutical companies to actually release what they're spending on marketing, because that goes to the bottom line of the cost. And really, we've seen a huge increase in cost for prescription drugs when they started expanding the marketing opportunities for these companies. So I know that there's a balance to be had. I know pharmaceutical companies have to develop drugs. They have to get them to market. They're lifesaving drugs, and we need them. But we also need to make sure consumers are getting a fair shake."
The manner and methods of voting have been discussed at length this year, with some saying more voting options like expanded voting by mail is a good thing, and others saying it could lead to voter fraud. Do you think expanded voting by mail is a good thing or not, and do you plan to introduce legislation either way in Congress?
Finkenauer: "Voting by mail is something we've done for a very long time here in Iowa; it's something our state has always done well. This last year during the primaries, having the secretary of state really lead the way -- sending out (absentee ballot) application requests to every single Iowan -- was pretty extraordinary, and (I'm) happy to see that happen."
"It's kind of been interesting for this election: Folks are voting in person early as well now, so they're going down to their auditor's office, making sure that their ballot gets in as soon as it can be, and that's been really great to see as well. This is something that works, especially in the middle of a pandemic, to keep folks safe. I truly believe that every state should look at this type of option if they haven't already.
"I think we should make sure that it's not prohibited by any state, and I think that's one of the things that we've seen, just with different secretaries of state across the country; there are very different procedures and what's even allowed in different states. In Iowa, we're folks who are lucky enough to still be able to register the day of. That's not the case in every state, and I think you should be able to register up until the day of the election as well, and you should be able to vote early, and have vote-by-mail be an option.
"And we need to make sure that we have it equitable across the country, and that every single person is able to cast a ballot -- whether that's early voting or whether that's vote by mail. It's a right as an American and being a part of this democracy, and we should be making voting accessible to every single American and stop any practices that actually prohibit it from being accessible."
Hinson: "Well, I believe in being able to vote what's right for people. I voted absentee in the primary. My husband voted in person. I think having that flexibility and option for voters is incredibly important.
"I don't think we should be mailing ballots out to everybody. But I do think we should allow things like what we had here in Iowa, where our secretary of state said it sent an absentee ballot request out to every registered voter. I think there does need to be some impetus on the voter to actually make sure their information is correct, that they are who they say they are, and that they're putting in that request for the ballot themselves. Because when you go vote in person, I think we have an ID requirement for a reason: We want to make sure you are who you say you are, so that there isn't fraud. Right now, no such system exists on the absentee side, which I know we tried to do here in Iowa, and I would like to see some sort of authentication move forward on that.
"But I believe in our system here in Iowa right now. I think we have a fair election process. I don't have any doubt in my mind that our auditors are doing a great job in making sure that this election is going to be fair and accurate and free of fraud. And I'm confident in the process."
The Black Lives Matter movement has found its moment in 2020, with nationwide protests this spring and summer, including many right here in the First District. Do you support the goals of the Black Lives Matter movement, and if so, do you plan to introduce legislation on police reform at the federal level? If not, do you believe police reform legislation is necessary at all from Congress, and if so, what would that entail?
Finkenauer: "Yes, I do support the goals of making sure that we are having conversations in this country that, quite frankly, are long overdue when it comes to racial justice. And also making sure that we're looking at social justice as well, and that's making sure we're looking at police reforms, like addressing use-of-force doctrines, for example. That's something the state of Iowa did, but also something that we passed at the federal level as well through the Justice in Policing Act."
"And the reason I decided to support that was because I had conversations with, for example, the chief of police in Waterloo, Chief (Joel) Fitzgerald, and asked his opinion on use of force when it came to chokeholds in particular. And I remember him telling me that, in the year 2020, there is literally no reason that chokeholds should still be on any police department's use-of-force doctrine. That, to me, says so much about what we have to do for the rest of the country as well, to make sure that we have uniform policy when it comes to those use-of-force doctrines, when it comes to training, when it comes to making sure that those resources are there and being put to good use.
"At the same time, we also have to make sure that we're not just talking about reforms in criminal justice, we're also talking about inequities that we're seeing right now in maternal health care. We've got a lot of inequities when it comes to health care, when it comes to education, when it comes to mental health care. And so just talking about criminal justice isn't enough. We need to continue to talk in a much broader way to address some of the inequities that we seen in our country. And I look forward to not just talking about it, but working on the legislation that addresses it, and listening to the folks who I know have been working on it for years."
Hinson: "I absolutely support having these conversations. They're tough conversations, and we have had many of them because of this movement.
"Here in Iowa, we passed a law -- one of the first in the country, if not the first in the country -- to actually reform our processes. We're allowing our attorney general to prosecute these cases. We're requiring more implicit bias training. And I think what we're seeing is more awareness of everybody's biases around them. And that conversation is happening. So I'm proud to have been involved in that at the state level here."
"I'm reaching out to the communities that are affected by these changes -- both the police and and the Black community. I had a call just last week with the Black faith leaders here in Waterloo, and listen to them about their concerns and what they wanted to talk with me about, what kind of representative I would be for their community as well. So I'm engaging in that conversation on both sides.
"I'm 100% in favor of law enforcement and security and safety, and 100% against police brutality. Making sure we can hold the bad apples accountable is important to me. If we need legislation in Congress to do that, I would be happy to look at doing that, (while) making sure that everybody has a seat at the table in that conversation."
Political polarization is at all-time highs, according to several studies. Some of that may be a function of our social media feeds showing us only what we want to see. But many voters in Iowa still say they prefer their elected officials be able to work across the aisle in a bipartisan way to avoid the congressional gridlock of the past. Do you think working across the aisle is a noble goal, and if so, how do you plan to do so in the House? On what issues do you think both parties can find common ground?
Finkenauer: "This has been one of the reasons I ran for Congress in the first place. The way that I grew up, in Iowa, was that you didn't have to agree with everybody around the dinner table when you were having policy discussion, but you still respected each other and you still learned from each other. That, to me, was what Washington was truly missing.
"So when I went to Washington, I made it a priority to find common ground, work across the aisle, make friends across the aisle, have real conversations about policies that impact my district and their district. And in fact, within the first two weeks of me being sworn in to Congress, I introduced and passed a bill with Congressman John Curtis, a Republican from Utah, having to do with helping our small businesses innovate and grow. We did that immediately, and now the language of that bill is now signed into law.
"We also have found a lot of other different ways, whether it's making the children's health insurance program no longer a political football -- that's another bipartisan bill that I worked on, where we actually addressed permanently reauthorizing the children's health insurance program. Because almost every few years it ends up being used as a negotiating tool, and I was tired of seeing that happen, and so was he.
"The infrastructure bill that we put through the House actually has four of my five bipartisan bills -- that started out as bipartisan bills, that then ended up as amendments to the large infrastructure bill -- having to do with some of the best investments in rural America that has ever come out of either chamber. And that's because I worked regionally with a lot of my colleagues who saw a lot of the same inequities of funding for their roads and bridges like I saw in Iowa 1.
"For me, it's not so much looking at somebody whether they're a Democrat or a Republican. It's looking more on, what's their district like? What do we need, and how can we find common ground to just move things forward, pass them and get it done?
"And I can tell you, the idea -- and we heard Vice President (Joe) Biden talk about this -- that finding common ground or believing that our country can come together, he's said people have called him naive for that belief. And I'm somebody who also has that belief, and I can tell you, it is not naive, it is necessary that we find that common ground, that unity, and can get out of each other's corners and just move things forward, get things done. I think it is necessary for the functioning of our democracy and for our future."
Hinson: "I think, on most issues, parties can find common ground. Look at what we've done here in the Iowa Legislature as a good example of that. Almost 90% of the bills we pass are bipartisan bills. And nobody wants to talk about that. Because that's not an election issue. If you talk about all the good work you did together, that that doesn't get people riled up.
"And I think you're right -- I think social media is fueling the fire here, for sure. And I think we do need to have a conversation about that, and what censorship looks like, what algorithms look like, and making sure people have access to information is important to me. I think that's a First Amendment issue.
"But I've tried hard to make sure that my constituents know that I am working across the aisle for them. I chaired the Transportation Committee here in Iowa for one session. And 25 out of the 26 bills we passed out of committee were bipartisan, because that's what people expect. They want that work done. And it's common-sense issues, like making sure we can get more drivers on the road with commercial driver's licenses, and making sure people clear the road when there's an accident so we can avoid the risk of a secondary accident. So those are the policies that I've worked on. They're not, you know, super exciting, news-making policies, but they're really important, and they're bipartisan. And that happens every day. And I think it's important that people understand that.
"Washington probably could learn a thing or two from how we do it here in Iowa on many fronts. But that's the kind of legislator I've been here in Iowa. And that's exactly what I plan to do in Washington. I've already started looking at other Democrat candidates who are maybe up and coming, who I might be able to take out for coffee, right when we get there. I think politics is about relationships, both between politicians, and also with our constituents. And so I understand how important relationships are to being able to do effective work for your constituents. And I think that maybe has gone missing."
