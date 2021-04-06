Puzzle hobby helps Good Samaritan Society-Forest City resident endure COVID-19

Smith said he has purchased some of the 3D puzzles himself, but his brother, David Smith of California, gave several of them to him as gifts. Smith’s only other sibling, Dennis Smith, also lives in a warm-weather state (Hawaii).

The rest of his large family stems from his companion of about 40 years and wife, Kay Smith, who passed away in January 2020 just prior to the family deciding that residency at the Forest City care center would be beneficial for Smith.

“I have 20 grandchildren and most of them stay in touch,” Smith said. “We have always done a lot of everything together as a family. I would do anything for them.”

Smith has shared Facetime with them on his phone daily through the pandemic. Since February, with precautions, Forest City GSS is again allowing family and friends to visit. Stacy and dog Charlie have been to visit Smith.

“That hurt me when I could not see Charlie,” Smith said.

He is a native of St. Josephs (Joes) between Algona and Humboldt and a graduate of Twin Rivers High School. He served in the United States Air Force prior to working as a farm laborer and then a sanitation worker in Algona. He provided his time and talents to being a crossing guard for the school children in both the Algona and Bishop Garrigan Schools for several years.