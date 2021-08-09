Put the brakes on impaired driving

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and family and friends will celebrate with barbecues and road trips.

But be aware as you hit the highways, the Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of drunk-driving fatalities.

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday period (Aug. 31-Sept. 3), there were 451 traffic fatalities nationwide. Forty-five percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking and more than one-third (38 percent) of the fatalities involved drivers who were over the legal limit.

In Iowa in 2019, there were six fatalities over the three-day Labor Day weekend, according to an Iowa Department of Public Safety press release. Three of these fatalities involved a drunk driver.

To help keep people safe on roadways and put an end to drunk driving, extra law enforcement, including the Osage Police Department, will be out, both locally and nationally, in support of the 2021 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6.

Officials say that one of the deadliest and most often committed – yet preventable – crimes (impaired driving), has become a serious safety epidemic in our country.