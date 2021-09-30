Pumpkins to float into Osage

It is never too early to carve a pumpkin.

The Cedar River Complex is holding a pumpkin decorating contest, with a drop-off date of Oct. 20. Voting will last from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26. The winner will be announced on Oct. 27. Everyone is welcome to join in the fall fun.

Registration for the contest is $5. The winner will receive a CRC prize package. Votes will be cast as donations. The pumpkin with the highest donation amount wins. The public is invited to stop by the CRC to vote on a favorite pumpkin or pumpkins, according to the CRC.

There will also be the seventh annual pumpkin float. Children can swim in the pool as they search for their numbered pumpkin. Once they have found their pumpkin, they can decorate it in the Family Fun Zone.

The pumpkin float will be from 4-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at no cost to CRC members. Purchase of a day pass for non-members is required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0