Public works crew quarantined

At the March 22 Osage City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Cooper announced that a member of the public works department had tested positive for COVID-19 that day.
“Through their social distancing and so forth, our entire public works department, including Jerry [Dunlay], has been exposed,” Cooper said. “They are now supposed to be home, self-quarantined. And they will be that way until they have a test.”
Dunlay was absent from the meeting due to this quarantine. He indicated one of his workers came down with COVID-19 a few weeks ago. They were all wearing masks, and the worker went home when he fell ill, before testing positive.
After speaking with Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen, they contacted Mitchell County Regional Health Care Center in Osage about rapid tasting. Dunlay said his workers must quarantine until March 25, until they can be tested. Five workers are scheduled for tests.
“I’m thinking I don’t have it, and I’ll be back Thursday (March 25) at 2:30,” Dunlay said.
Cooper indicated that if an individual tests positive, they will need to be off work for five to 10 days, and if they test negative they can go back to work.
“Let’s just hope we don’t have anything major happen, because right now we’re kind of in a bind,” Cooper said. “Only two people in public works had their shots.”
Vaccinations were offered but were not mandatory. The worker who contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago is recovered and has returned to work at the city shop, while another worker who had his second vaccination is also back.
Dunlay said Fire Chief Kurt Angell, who has received both rounds of vaccinations, and Water Superintendent Gary Schneider are still performing their duties. Schneider has not been exposed to other members of the public works crew, which Dunlay considers fortunate.
“In my book, he’s one of the most important people on the whole staff,” Dunlay said of Schneider.
Currently, Dunlay is performing what work he can accomplish from home, and he has prepared a backup plan. If there is an emergency, the crew would don masks and perform their essential functions. The necessity of assisting during a potentially life-threatening event would override any imposed restrictions.
“If a storm came through, they’d all be in separate equipment,” Dunlay added.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.