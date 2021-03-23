Public works crew quarantined

At the March 22 Osage City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Cooper announced that a member of the public works department had tested positive for COVID-19 that day.

“Through their social distancing and so forth, our entire public works department, including Jerry [Dunlay], has been exposed,” Cooper said. “They are now supposed to be home, self-quarantined. And they will be that way until they have a test.”

Dunlay was absent from the meeting due to this quarantine. He indicated one of his workers came down with COVID-19 a few weeks ago. They were all wearing masks, and the worker went home when he fell ill, before testing positive.

After speaking with Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen, they contacted Mitchell County Regional Health Care Center in Osage about rapid tasting. Dunlay said his workers must quarantine until March 25, until they can be tested. Five workers are scheduled for tests.

“I’m thinking I don’t have it, and I’ll be back Thursday (March 25) at 2:30,” Dunlay said.

Cooper indicated that if an individual tests positive, they will need to be off work for five to 10 days, and if they test negative they can go back to work.