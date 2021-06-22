Public urged not to drink and drive

Local law enforcement is urging drivers not to drink and drive.

While celebrating the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, all too often the festivities turn tragic on our nation’s roads. This American holiday also brings increased consumption of alcohol and drugs, which leads to impaired driving and deadly consequences.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration release, nationally, during the 2019 Fourth of July holiday period (the most recent statistics available), 515 people died in motor vehicle crashes and 198 of these fatalities occurred in an alcohol-impaired crash.

During the 2019 Fourth of July holiday period, 69 percent of those who died in alcohol related crashes were in vehicles involving a driver with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) almost two times higher than the legal limit of .08.

Over the holiday in 2019, five people lost their life in Iowa, and three of these were due to alcohol related crashes.

Law enforcement agencies across Iowa, including the Osage Police Department, will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from July 2 to July 5. In an effort to combat impaired driving, officers will be exhibiting zero tolerance for impaired drivers.