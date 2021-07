The Osage Chamber of Commerce is passing on information about the Scratch Cupcakery curbside event and open house, slated for July 24.

Participants will tour TimberCrest at Glen Oaks, where they can pick up information packets, find out about move specials, and register to win door prizes.

The location is 200 Glen Oaks Drive, Clear Lake, north of Fareway and less than a mile from beautiful Clear Lake. The event runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, contact Kim Boyd at 641-529-7736.

