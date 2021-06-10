Public invited to run for education

A run/walk is coming to Osage on Saturday, July 3. The On the Run for Education fun run will be held at the Sawyer Field Track. There will be both a 5K and a one-mile.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., while the 5K and one-mile begin at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $15 per runner, $20 on the day of the race, with a $50 maximum per family. Make check payable to Osage Education Foundation. Contestants may also pay by Venmo at https://sites.google.com/view/oefalumni. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Osage Education Foundation.

Register by June 27 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

There will be treats for children, and treats for all after the race. The event will not be timed and there will be no rankings or official results posted. Participants must sign a medical waiver.

For more information, contact oefalumni@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0