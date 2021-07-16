 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public invited to paddle and kayak
0 comments

Public invited to paddle and kayak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to explore the beauty of Mitchell County's rivers with Mitchell County Conservation Board’s Andy Taets.

Andy Taets

Andy Taets kayaks down the Cedar River.

The free kayak and paddleboard program will run from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 24, with the next programs on August 10 and 22.

All equipment is provided, along with some basic paddling instructions. Each float has a maximum participant number of eight, but others are welcome to join if they have their own equipment. All floats will take place in Mitchell County and the location information will be provided closer to the date of your chosen float.

Call or text Taets at 641-420-5517 or email ataetsmccb@osage.net to reserve a spot. To schedule a group outside of the dates listed, contact Taets to arrange a time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday Night Out back in Osage
Community

Friday Night Out back in Osage

  • Updated

Friday Night Out is back thanks to the Osage Chamber of Commerce and the Mitchell County Regional Health Center, which is sponsoring the event.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News