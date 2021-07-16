Public invited to paddle and kayak

The free kayak and paddleboard program will run from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 24, with the next programs on August 10 and 22.

All equipment is provided, along with some basic paddling instructions. Each float has a maximum participant number of eight, but others are welcome to join if they have their own equipment. All floats will take place in Mitchell County and the location information will be provided closer to the date of your chosen float.