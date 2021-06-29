Public invited to kayak program

The free kayak and paddleboard program will run from 6-8 p.m. on July 13, with the next programs on Aug. 10 and Sept. 2.

All equipment is provided, along with some basic paddling instructions. Each float has a maximum participant number of eight, but others are welcome to join if they have their own equipment. All floats will take place in Mitchell County and the location information will be provided closer to the date of your chosen float.