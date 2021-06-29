 Skip to main content
Public invited to kayak program
The public is invited to explore the beauty of Mitchell County's rivers with Mitchell County Conservation Board’s Andy Taets.

Andy Taets with kayaks

Andy Taets at the Mitchell County Conservation headquarters. Behind him are the kayaks he will use for upcoming events.

The free kayak and paddleboard program will run from 6-8 p.m. on July 13, with the next programs on Aug. 10 and Sept. 2.

All equipment is provided, along with some basic paddling instructions. Each float has a maximum participant number of eight, but others are welcome to join if they have their own equipment. All floats will take place in Mitchell County and the location information will be provided closer to the date of your chosen float.

Call or text Taets at 641-420-5517 or email ataetsmccb@osage.net to reserve a spot. To schedule a group outside of the dates listed, contact Taets to arrange a time.

