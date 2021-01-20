Public invited to join Forest City Public Library relocation efforts

Relocation efforts for the Forest City Public Library are moving from behind the scenes to the public arena.
Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu announced plans to move to the public portion of the library fund drive at the Jan. 18 Forest City Council meeting.
“This is not a Forest City Economic Development project, but it is very important for the city, so we are happy to help,” said Bilyeu.
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual public campaign kickoff is set to begin. Working with Coloff Digital, LLC of Forest City, a web page or web page link will soon be added to the city’s website with detailed information about the library, including photos, a three-dimensional rendering of the planned interior of the new library location, and educational video footage.
City officials had originally hoped to have an in-person celebration with people invited to see the renderings of the library to learn about the planning and benefits of its relocation.
Forest City Economic Development continues to assist the city with the second phase of the fundraising campaign, which invites public participation in the library relocation plans.
The library will relocate next door into the former Forest City Foods and Bowen’s grocery store building, which is just east of the current 115 East L Street library location.
The city started discussing the purchase of the former grocery store building more than two years ago and hired the professional fundraising company, Convergent Nonprofit Solutions, based in Atlanta, Georgia. Convergent has quietly helped to raise initial funds needed to support the project.
Having well surpassed $1 million in the private part of the fund campaign, it is time to start the public phase, which Bilyeu said is planned to be completed within six months, with at least $2 million total raised for the project and a stretch goal of $3 million to fund all expenditures for the new facility.
The remodel of the new location could begin in earnest when most of the projected necessary funds are raised. Bilyeu thanked the working partners of the library, city, donors, and Forest City Community School District for helping to make the funding campaign so successful amidst the pandemic.
In addition to adding online resources about the library relocation to a much larger remodeled building, plans now include using social media and mass mailings to publicize existing library needs, as well as the many benefits of the library moving next door to a newly renovated building.
The new building will maintain approximately 9,500 square feet of interior space, which is more than double the size of the current library. The outdoor reading area will include hundreds of additional space in good weather.
The existing library has been used for more than 50 years, but is near overcapacity and unable to provide sufficient programming space with more than 15 children present.
The computer area is limited by a shortage of electrical outlets. There is limited meeting room capacity, which also must be used for the reference collection, genealogy items, and storage.
On Jan. 20, Forest City Economic Development staff and a contracted videographer of Coloff Digital recorded children’s story hour and other activities, capturing the lack of space in the existing library for half of a two-minute video on the existing and future library buildings.
Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu said that a second video will include discussion about the new library building. A goal is to have everything online for the library’s public campaign in the next couple of weeks, she noted.
“If we are going to grow our community, workforce, and families, we need a really good library,” said Bilyeu. “This is going to be a library and a community center.”
The relocated library will have a large community room perfect for meetings, programs and outside events, a spacious books and materials section for adults, and an outdoor reading plaza. There will also be small, mid-size, and large meeting spaces, more staff and storage space, and larger children’s and young adult sections in the back.
The finished library will thus provide children and young adults with more educational programs, support, and mentoring. It is estimated that the library will have more than three times its existing meeting space following the relocation.
“The new library will be a great asset to the community,” said library director Christa Cosgriff. “The increase in spacing will improve browsing of materials in the library, with more areas to sit and read and an increase to public-access computers. An enlarged children’s area will allow the library to have programs and activities for more children.”
More than a year ago, a new roof and roof drains were installed on the former grocery store building. The building inside was cleared to ready it for the remodeling construction that will transform it into a library. It appears the last hurdles to the vision becoming reality are soon to be cleared.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.