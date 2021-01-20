Public invited to join Forest City Public Library relocation efforts

The city started discussing the purchase of the former grocery store building more than two years ago and hired the professional fundraising company, Convergent Nonprofit Solutions, based in Atlanta, Georgia. Convergent has quietly helped to raise initial funds needed to support the project.

Having well surpassed $1 million in the private part of the fund campaign, it is time to start the public phase, which Bilyeu said is planned to be completed within six months, with at least $2 million total raised for the project and a stretch goal of $3 million to fund all expenditures for the new facility.

The remodel of the new location could begin in earnest when most of the projected necessary funds are raised. Bilyeu thanked the working partners of the library, city, donors, and Forest City Community School District for helping to make the funding campaign so successful amidst the pandemic.

In addition to adding online resources about the library relocation to a much larger remodeled building, plans now include using social media and mass mailings to publicize existing library needs, as well as the many benefits of the library moving next door to a newly renovated building.