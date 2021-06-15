 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public invited to explore Mitchell County rivers
0 comments

Public invited to explore Mitchell County rivers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to explore the beauty of Mitchell County's rivers with Mitchell County Conservation Board’s Andy Taets.

Andy Taets

Andy Taets kayaks down the Cedar River.

The next event will run from 6-8 p.m. on June 24, with subsequent dates of July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 2.

All equipment is provided, along with some basic paddling instructions. Each float has a maximum participant number of eight, but others are welcome to join if they have their own equipment. All floats will take place in Mitchell County and the location information will be provided closer to the date of your chosen float.

Call or text Taets at 641-420-5517 or email ataetsmccb@osage.net to reserve a spot. To schedule a group outside of the dates listed, contact Taets to arrange a time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News