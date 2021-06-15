Public invited to explore Mitchell County rivers

The public is invited to explore the beauty of Mitchell County's rivers with Mitchell County Conservation Board’s Andy Taets.
The next event will run from 6-8 p.m. on June 24, with subsequent dates of July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 2.
All equipment is provided, along with some basic paddling instructions. Each float has a maximum participant number of eight, but others are welcome to join if they have their own equipment. All floats will take place in Mitchell County and the location information will be provided closer to the date of your chosen float.
Call or text Taets at 641-420-5517 or email ataetsmccb@osage.net to reserve a spot. To schedule a group outside of the dates listed, contact Taets to arrange a time.