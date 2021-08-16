Public invited to Classic Car Cruise-In

On Thursday, Sept. 2 the Classic Car Cruise-In and the TimberCrest at Glen Oaks Open House will be held.

The public is invited to bring a classic care and lawn chairs and enjoy the sounds of Mojo Productions.

Food Trucks are available for purchase from Titanium LunchBox and Ritz Rings and Things. There will be a scavenger hunt-style open house with chances for door prizes with completed scavenger hunt cards. There will be trophies for several categories including resident choice, manager choice, DJ choice, best of categories and more. Additional details to come.

The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. in the north parking lot of TimberCrest, 200 Glen Oaks Drive, Clear Lake. For more information, contact Kim Boyd at 641-355-1203.

