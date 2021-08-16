 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public invited to Classic Car Cruise-In
0 comments

Public invited to Classic Car Cruise-In

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, Sept. 2 the Classic Car Cruise-In and the TimberCrest at Glen Oaks Open House will be held.

The public is invited to bring a classic care and lawn chairs and enjoy the sounds of Mojo Productions.

55-57 Ford Thunderbird stock photo

Food Trucks are available for purchase from Titanium LunchBox and Ritz Rings and Things. There will be a scavenger hunt-style open house with chances for door prizes with completed scavenger hunt cards. There will be trophies for several categories including resident choice, manager choice, DJ choice, best of categories and more. Additional details to come.

The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. in the north parking lot of TimberCrest, 200 Glen Oaks Drive, Clear Lake. For more information, contact Kim Boyd at 641-355-1203.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News