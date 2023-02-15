Forest City school board members moved forward with their proposal for required redistricting changes at their Feb. 8 meeting.

Board Secretary Sara Meinders said a 6:30 p.m. March 13 public hearing will be held on the board’s proposal. The board selected Plan 2 from five suggested and feasible options provided by Jodi Flory of Cornerstone Geospatial Consulting. This plan has low population deviations and not a lot of additional voting precinct splits. It has Director Districts 2 and 5 following the county boundary, which makes for longer districts. However, in her recommendations, Flory noted that the county line makes a logical boundary to follow. Outside of Forest City in this plan, precinct splits occur in District 5 in Winnebago County and Precinct 1 in Hancock County.

Due to a variance between the largest director district and the smallest director district of more than 10% following the 2020 census, redistricting is required by the Iowa Secretary of State. Changes must be finally approved by the board by May 15. Meinders said the board hopes to formally adopt the plan following the public hearing, if there are no objections.

The Board approved bids submitted by FLR Sanders, Inc. to remove, furnish, and install a new gymnasium floor at the middle school for a total of $116,770. Board members also approved REW Services Corporation for the removal of asbestos containing materials in the middle school gym, which includes the stage flooring for $41,721.

In addition, board members approved bids submitted Hart-Hammer, Inc. to replace two HVAC units at the high school for $217,300 as well as $35,950 for Johnson Controls to install new RTUs VAV controls and $38,580 for Johnson Controls to upgrade the server and user interface. CR Holland Crane services will also be utilized for this project at $335 per hour.

Finally, the board approved the $184,920 bid of Midwest Roofing Company to replace multiple sections of the high school roof.

Employee contracts were approved for Lucas Rayhons as middle school science teacher for 2023-24 and Parker Eaton as high school social studies teacher for 2023-24.

Employee Resignations were accepted from Paul Jensen as varsity boys assistant basketball coach at the end of the season, Ken Steil as school bus driver, Tara Millard as FFA assistant at the end of this school year, Chad Moore as head football coach, and Bev Lindsay in food service at the end of 2022-23.

In other business, the board approved:

Worth County Development Authority budget for the 2023-24 school year.

Bid submitted by Midwest Tennis + Track to recondition the two track surfaces for a total amount of $178,167.

Bid submitted by Hoglund Bus Company for a total amount of $263,698 for two 77-passenger school busses to be delivered on or before Dec. 1, 2023.

Financial audit report for fiscal year 2022 as prepared by district auditor Schnurr and Company, LLP.