Public Health seeks assistance in COVID-19 fight

“We didn’t have the option of not coming into work this last 20 months,” Huisman said of the workload on Public Health employees.

Supervisor Jim Wherry and Mayer did not feel that desks fell under the same category as the other requests. Huisman said if they did not, she would then pay for them out of the health improvement fund.

Public Health also requested two tents, which were used often for testing and vaccination clinics since the pandemic began, according to Huisman.

The last request was a truck and trailer to drive to community public health clinics.

“Drive-through clinics have become something people want to start seeing again,” Huisman said of this method of providing vaccinations throughout the county.

She said this makes access to vaccines easier, and makes the public more likely to take advantage of such services during the pandemic, as COVID-19 continues to be fought with inoculations. Another goal of Public Health’s outreach is education.

“Currently, we use the county EMA’s truck and trailer,” Huisman said. “Drive-throughs are more convenient for the community, for us coming out, instead of them having to come into the businesses and them coming into our building.”