Public Health representative speaks to supervisors about COVID-19

The Mitchell County Supervisors spent a considerable amount of time on March 31 discussing the overall county response to the spread of the coronavirus.
Jessa Ketelsen, of Mitchell County Public Health, shared what her department is doing to curb the spread of the virus. She said that testing for the disease takes place from 10 a.m. until noon on weekdays at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage. She emphasized that individuals must first contact Public Health at 641-832-3500 before that testing can take place.
“Any patients needing to be hospitalized will not be taken to the local hospital, but will be transported to a hub where they will be cared for. I want to make it clear that 80 percent of those who test positive for the virus will recover at home, while 20 percent may have to be hospitalized. The important thing for everyone in the county is to keep social distancing, and stay at home. Also they need to practice good hand hygiene. If an individual needs anything such as food, medicine, or cleaning supplies they can call us at 832-3500,” said Ketelsen.
The board approved the Leave Under Family Coronavirus Response Act, which is a federal mandate on how governmental employees are to be compensated when the coronavirus impacts them.
During the county attorney’s discussion Mark Walk said that local residents had called his office and wanted the county to shut down.
“It would be nearly impossible to shut down all the roads,” said Walk, who pointed out that the state government has already issued directives. “Once the state or federal government has issued an order, the county can’t issue orders of their own.”
Supervisor Barb Francis told the board she had written several legislators asking they consider funding mental health issues during and after the crises.
In other issues before the supervisors, a public hearing was held on approving the FY 2020-21 budget. While there was no one present at the meeting to comment, Al Winters had submitted several written questions to Supervisor Stan Walk.
Winters had questions concerning the large increases in administrative spending over the past four years, refunded funds from the state, and the flat line of Tax Increment Financing revenue.
Supervisor Walk said the refund from the state for Mitchell County has been issued and is currently in the hands of the Port Authority in Mason City, and is being held up because of the current COVID-19 situation. As for the sharp increase in spending the board said the auditors office would have to comment on that. After the discussion, the board passed the FY 2020-21 budget.
Sheriff Greg Beaver said that one of the county’s deputies has been using a drone, and assisting officials in searching for a man who was involved in a boating accident last week, in Worth County.
The board also approved a measure that would transfer $1.25 million from TIF revenue funds into the county’s Secondary Road Fund.
County Engineer Rich Brumm told the board he had received the settlement for the damage to roads from the Turtle Creek Wind Farm project.
