Public Health representative speaks to supervisors about COVID-19

The Mitchell County Supervisors spent a considerable amount of time on March 31 discussing the overall county response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Jessa Ketelsen, of Mitchell County Public Health, shared what her department is doing to curb the spread of the virus. She said that testing for the disease takes place from 10 a.m. until noon on weekdays at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage. She emphasized that individuals must first contact Public Health at 641-832-3500 before that testing can take place.

“Any patients needing to be hospitalized will not be taken to the local hospital, but will be transported to a hub where they will be cared for. I want to make it clear that 80 percent of those who test positive for the virus will recover at home, while 20 percent may have to be hospitalized. The important thing for everyone in the county is to keep social distancing, and stay at home. Also they need to practice good hand hygiene. If an individual needs anything such as food, medicine, or cleaning supplies they can call us at 832-3500,” said Ketelsen.

The board approved the Leave Under Family Coronavirus Response Act, which is a federal mandate on how governmental employees are to be compensated when the coronavirus impacts them.