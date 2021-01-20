Public Health providing emergency information

Mitchell County Public Health is encouraging all Mitchell County citizens to sign up for the Wireless Emergency Notification System, or WENS.

According to a release, Public Health will be using this system to send out notifications to Mitchell County residents concerning important COVID-19 vaccination information.

Signing up for the WENS can be done online with the following link – https://entry.inspironlogistics.com/mitchell_ia/wens.cfm. It will require first and last name and a home address at minimum.

Anyone in the county without access to the internet or a computer is encouraged to contact the Mitchell County Emergency Management Office at 641-732-5872 for assistance.

