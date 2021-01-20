 Skip to main content
Public Health providing emergency information
Mitchell County Department of Public Health in Osage.

Mitchell County Public Health is encouraging all Mitchell County citizens to sign up for the Wireless Emergency Notification System, or WENS.

According to a release, Public Health will be using this system to send out notifications to Mitchell County residents concerning important COVID-19 vaccination information.

Signing up for the WENS can be done online with the following link – https://entry.inspironlogistics.com/mitchell_ia/wens.cfm. It will require first and last name and a home address at minimum.

Anyone in the county without access to the internet or a computer is encouraged to contact the Mitchell County Emergency Management Office at 641-732-5872 for assistance.

