Progress continues on water tower

At the Aug. 2 Osage City Council meeting, Engineer Tom Madden indicated piping had been ordered and received for the well and water tower projects.
The Council approved the partial pay certificate number three for the new well and water tower contract for $23,967.47, as well as the partial pay certificate number three for the sludge storage tank contract for $110, 971.21.
“This includes final demolition of the existing sludge storage tank,” Madden said. “The tank has been delivered to the site and that’s sitting there. As of Friday, we’ve poured the whole foundation. It’s all done – they’ve flooded it with water so it’d cure out.”
Madden said the influx of cool air last week helped the process.
“Both projects are going great,” he said. “I don’t have any complaints.”
• Next, the City Council considered approving an Iowa DOT detour involving T38/South 7th Street.
“So they’re going to redirect traffic on T38 and then into town,” said assistant city clerk Kathie Blake, “to help with the traffic flow when they’re resurfacing [Highway] 218 north of Floyd.”
Councilmember Rick Bodensteiner said the move would increase traffic on T38 too much.
“I’ve had three people who live on 218 going north that have come to my house asking if there isn’t some way we can get the State to resurface that,” Mayor Steve Cooper said. “They said at night the trucks come down 218 and they rumble through there – you can hear it. I can hear it where I live, so I can imagine if I lived right on the street it must be pretty noisy.”
Cooper said Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay had spoken with those in charge, and they said any improvement of Highway 218 was not in their immediate plans.
Blake said that according to the contract, the estimated detour period for the resurfacing project was to begin that day and end on Aug. 14.
“As soon as this is approved or not, I have to fax this back,” she said.
“They’re going to do it whether we approve this or not,” Cooper said. He added that he wished he could send the contract back with a note attached, which said the City Council approved the project with the stipulation crews fix Highway 218 on 7th Street north out of town.
With some hesitation, the City Council approved an Iowa DOT detour T38/South 7th Street.
“I sit out there and I hear all the traffic,” Bodensteiner. “Then all of a sudden we get a whole bunch more.”
Cooper added that the project was only a bridge deck overlay north of Floyd, which was why the detour is only slated to last two weeks.
• “The government has doled out to the State of Iowa money through [COVID-19 financial relief],” Blake said. “Each city, county – I’m not sure how much further out it goes – it’s $9,500 to purchase computers. And they went through and determined products you can buy, and they’re good ones – very well thought out.”
Blake said orders had opened up that day, and they have until Aug. 15 to place an order.
“You can only do it once,” she said. “So if I spent $1,000 today, I can’t go back and try to do it again…. The water department/wastewater could really use a laptop with the GIS mapping so they know where our facilities are underground.
“I’m going to go ahead and place the orders and spend as much of that $9,500 as is possible.”
• Police Chief Brian Wright said the Osage Police Department had received reports there were a few ‘car shoppers’ in town, a term for potential thieves checking car doors to see if they are unlocked.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.