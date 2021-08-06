Progress continues on water tower

At the Aug. 2 Osage City Council meeting, Engineer Tom Madden indicated piping had been ordered and received for the well and water tower projects.

The Council approved the partial pay certificate number three for the new well and water tower contract for $23,967.47, as well as the partial pay certificate number three for the sludge storage tank contract for $110, 971.21.

“This includes final demolition of the existing sludge storage tank,” Madden said. “The tank has been delivered to the site and that’s sitting there. As of Friday, we’ve poured the whole foundation. It’s all done – they’ve flooded it with water so it’d cure out.”

Madden said the influx of cool air last week helped the process.

“Both projects are going great,” he said. “I don’t have any complaints.”

• Next, the City Council considered approving an Iowa DOT detour involving T38/South 7th Street.

“So they’re going to redirect traffic on T38 and then into town,” said assistant city clerk Kathie Blake, “to help with the traffic flow when they’re resurfacing [Highway] 218 north of Floyd.”

Councilmember Rick Bodensteiner said the move would increase traffic on T38 too much.