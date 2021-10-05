Progress continues on water projects

The Osage City Council discussed the sludge storage schedule for wastewater projects at its Oct. 4 meeting, where engineer Tom Madden was present to provide his expertise on the matter.

“The reason I bring this up, I like contracts and I like to stick by them,” said Madden of the pace of construction on the project. “Right now, the sludge storage schedule on (Contract I) has a substantial completion date of July 30.”

Madden explained the substantial completion date means a construction project is ready to be used for its intended purpose.

“That didn’t happen,” Madden said of the July 30 date. “The final completion date is Aug. 15, and we’re beyond that, and we’re still not done with the tank. And that affects the contract, too.”

Madden said the point of bringing up this issue was not to disparage anyone.

“I just want to let you know, in general, when we have a contract end date, we have these liquidated damages tied on to them.”

Madden said liquidated damages are based on real loss the city would face, and it is a financial compensation for that loss. He indicated Osage had not experienced loss with the aforementioned project, and it is not spending more money on the project. The city would not have a basis for liquidated damages if it was to enforce the current contract dates.

“A lot of times we have projects (where) there are financial damages either because we’re under the gun from regulatory agencies, because we have fines or because we have to do additional work,” he said.

Madden provided a hypothetical situation:

“Let’s say the city needs this sludge storage, and because it’s not online and it’s supposed to be online, you guys are paying someone to haul it off. That’d be a genuine city cost. We want to reclaim that.

“Again, we don’t have any city costs here. The contracts are doing a good job. There were some issues getting things rolling. It wasn’t the contractors fault as much as the environment we’re in.”

Since the city is not out any money, Madden recommended Osage should be satisfied with the contract not being completed on time. That would mean Madden would need to do a change order to modify the contract times when projects are finished.

“I just wanted to make sure how liquidated the damages were,” Madden said. “We can’t charge them to a contract without any basis for charging them, because if they brought us to court on it, we’d have no receipts to show anybody. And since we can’t do that, it doesn’t make any sense to get everybody wound up, and try to enforce that.”

The contractors are doing excellent, quality work, according to Madden, and he has not had any issues with them.

“I trust your opinion,” said council member Judy Voaklander.

“There’s no extra financial stuff the city’s kicking out because they’re not done on time,” Madden added.

The council proceeded to approve change orders and partial pay certificates.

The council approved two change orders for the sludge storage blower building. Madden said there would be no net gain for one change order, in the end, after one contractor performed electrical work and another damaged that work while digging.

The Council approved three partial pay certificates for the sludge storage blower building, one for $9,856.25, one for $146,433.61, and one for $147,725.95 for the actual sludge storage tank.

The council moved on to the new well and water tower.

For construction of the upper portion of the well, which was completed several weeks ago, the council approved a partial pay certificate for $37,574.45.

For the well house it approved one partial pay certificate for $5,598.75 and one for $5,277.71.

For construction of the water tower itself, the council approved $226,347.95 for the remaining construction on the tank.

Madden indicated the tank is complete, but crews did not plan to paint the water tower this year.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

