Price of gravel rises from 2021

At the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 24, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm reported the apparent low bid for the Kirkwood Avenue project was from Heartland Asphalt out of Mason City for over $1.54 million, which was lower than the engineer’s estimate.

“That was a shock to us based on oil prices,” Brumm said. “I think we missed a bullet on getting hammered on pricing.”

According to Brumm, the total quote package for the 2022 rock run was $932,180. Last year, the total was around $854,000. In 2022, there will be 480 fewer tons for approximately $77,000 more.

Brumm reported adjustments were being made to the detour set up on the Toeterville project on Hickory Avenue. This was being done to accommodate traffic to the grain elevator and to ensure Memorial Day services would not be interrupted.

While a pour was planned for the bridge on Balsam Avenue the following day, rainy weather most likely changed those plans. Brumm added that because it is a federal project, certified inspectors are needed.

Brumm received a quote back for each of the county’s used Volvo motor graders for over $33,000. In February he proposed purchasing 2015 vintage model all-wheel drive Caterpillar motor graders with full snow equipment to replace Mitchell County’s older fleet of Volvos.

The purchase price of the two Caterpillar motor graders is $410,000.

“That’s crazy cheap in my opinion for an all-wheel drive machine,” Brumm said. “A new all-wheel drive now is going to be pushing $390,000.”

Brumm indicated he would most likely accept the quote for the Volvo motor graders. Both vehicles have warranty remaining, according to Brumm. One has 1,400 hours, while the other has around 1,300 hours.

“We’ve got the budget adjusted for that, so we’re ready to go,” Brumm said. “We’ve got the machines ready to get traded in. We’ll get our fleet raised up a little more for liability purposes.”

Brumm also reported he had received around five applicants for open secondary road blading positions.

In other business, with the resignation of Mitchell County Economic Development Commission Director Sheri Penney, Tracy Scharper was present at the Board of Supervisors meeting to speak on behalf of MCEDC.

Penney’s last day was May 20. Scharper was recently hired as a marketing and administrative assistant for MCEDC.

Scharper reported that the previous evening the MCEDC Board passed three in-fill lot applications, bringing the total number of applications to nine.

The Board of Supervisors approved the three in-fill lot applications.

Also at the meeting, Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy reported a nuisance abatement notice had previously been sent to resident Wayne Frost.

“It doesn’t appear there’s been any change according to (Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver),” Murphy said.

If the problem continues, Murphy recommended filing a nuisance abatement procedure rather than requesting a fine, saying the process might be made less complicated by going directly to a judge for an order to abate the nuisance.

Murphy has dealt with ongoing attempts at nuisance abatement in the past.

“I recognize it still might cost a little money to clean it up,” he said of Frost’s case. “If we get a kind of procedure here or a process, it will probably get a little smoother, a little cleaner each time.”

However, Mitchell County Zoning Administrator Amanda Baer indicated she was mapping a septic system for the Frost property. She said before a septic system is installed, the property would need cleaned up and the nuisance abated.

“He’s aware of that,” Baer said, adding the property owner was making a good faith effort and putting in work to get to the point of septic system installation, but she also believes more cleanup needs done. She estimated being three weeks away from a contractor being able to plan and begin a septic system, adding she believed Frost would have his property cleaned up within two weeks to a month.

In light of Baer’s input, Supervisor Steve Smolik recommended waiting to take action until seeing the end result of Frost’s effort. Murphy agreed with Smolik.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.