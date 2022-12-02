Preparing 2.5-acre crop test plot for planting is one of many FFA projects

Forest City’s new FFA instructor, Ryan Faught, and his students addressed school board members at their November meeting, updating them on this year’s FFA projects and activities.

Faught is a Clear Lake native who graduated from Clear Lake High School. He noted that he grew up on a family farm. He attended NIACC and received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and Master’s degree from Upper Iowa University. He began duties as Forest City’s new FFA advisor in late May.

He noted that the FFA chapter had many students who showed champion animals at the Winnebago County Fair in Thompson and that FFA students attended the Farm Progress Show where they saw the latest and greatest farm equipment and technology. They also participated in a September agriculture fair along as did the Lake Mills and the Buffalo Center FFA members. At this event, they learned how to be safe during the fall harvest season.

Faught and FFA students talked about their new 2.5-acre test plot located behind the middle and high schools. Next year’s crop will be corn. Adam Lackore assisted FFA students by breaking ground for their test plot. Farmer’s Cooperative Association offered spraying services. Students will plant in the spring. Faught also credited Lewis Family Farms, Olsen Farms, and Wooge Farm for helping with the test plot.

Students also discussed two miles of ditches along both sides of U.S. Highway 69 (four miles total) that they have taken responsibility for cleaning twice annually. A sign has been posted on the stretch, noting that litter removal is courtesy of the Forest City FFA.

Recently, Forest City FFA students also visited Sukup Manufacturing facilities as well as the ISU dairy farm during ISU Dairy Science Day.

“We do a lot of fun things at the Forest City FFA Chapter,” Faught said. “It’s a testament to these kids to go and keep up on their school work.”