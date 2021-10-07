 Skip to main content
Pre-register to vote, request absentee ballot by Oct. 18 in Hancock County

  • Updated
Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman announces that the pre-registration deadline for the Nov. 2 city and school election is 5 p.m. on Oct. 18.

After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the election day registration requirements. Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for information regarding election day voter registration.

The last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Oct. 18 (5 p.m.) and the last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the auditor’s office is Nov. 1.

For questions regarding the city and school election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.

