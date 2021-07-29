Power and steam show to celebrate 25th year

The Cedar Valley Memories Power and Steam Show is back for its 25th anniversary.

There will be rare steam engines, gas engines, antique tractors and vintage equipment of all types, as well as demonstrations of plowing, corn shelling, a saw mill, a blacksmith, a shingle mill, domestic arts, knitting machines, music and more.

A tractor pull will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. There will be a pedal pull at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.

A $5 button is good for both days. Children 12 and under get in free.

There will be an American Legion omelet breakfast and lunch on the grounds, as well as a flea market and silent auction.

The event will take place at Cedar Valley Memories, 18793 Highway 9, two miles west of Osage. For more information, call the Mitchell County Historical Society at 641-220-4165.

