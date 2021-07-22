Potter wins entrepreneurial award

From June 14-18, Chase Potter of Osage High School was part of the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy, which was hosted by NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.

According to a press release, the academy is offered annually and is free to all high school students interested in entrepreneurship.

Participants receive a $500 NIACC scholarship sponsored by John Pappajohn. This year’s academy included 12 high school students. The aspiring entrepreneurs completed the academy which is held as a day camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the release, throughout the entire week, the young entrepreneurs worked diligently to progress a business model canvas. Students had the opportunity to network with local entrepreneurs, develop leadership skills, and gain fundamental skills required when starting a business.

On June 22, the students pitched their business ideas by submitting an executive summary that included a company description, financial plans, and business model key measures that included startup costs and sales projections.

Additionally, five students received a $500 seed money award for the businesses they developed during the week.

The students presented their businesses to a panel of judges, who chose five businesses to win an additional $500 seed money award. Potter was one of those winners. His proposal was for Clean Club, a golf club and cart cleaning service that allows golf course members to spend more time with their family in a beautiful, clean cart, rather than spending time doing it themselves.

