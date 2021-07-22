 Skip to main content
Potter wins entrepreneurial award
  • Updated
From June 14-18, Chase Potter of Osage High School was part of the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy, which was hosted by NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.

Chase Potter NIACC award

Pictured from left to right are YEA winners Christian Rodriquez, Christopher Molander, Chase Potter of Osage High School, Marlene Vargas Vazquez and Shelie Dryer.

According to a press release, the academy is offered annually and is free to all high school students interested in entrepreneurship.

Participants receive a $500 NIACC scholarship sponsored by John Pappajohn. This year’s academy included 12 high school students. The aspiring entrepreneurs completed the academy which is held as a day camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the release, throughout the entire week, the young entrepreneurs worked diligently to progress a business model canvas. Students had the opportunity to network with local entrepreneurs, develop leadership skills, and gain fundamental skills required when starting a business.

On June 22, the students pitched their business ideas by submitting an executive summary that included a company description, financial plans, and business model key measures that included startup costs and sales projections.

Additionally, five students received a $500 seed money award for the businesses they developed during the week.

The students presented their businesses to a panel of judges, who chose five businesses to win an additional $500 seed money award. Potter was one of those winners. His proposal was for Clean Club, a golf club and cart cleaning service that allows golf course members to spend more time with their family in a beautiful, clean cart, rather than spending time doing it themselves.

