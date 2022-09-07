Posadas named Winnebago Industries' VP of investor relations, market intel

Winnebago Industries recently announced the Sept. 6 appointment of Ray Posadas as vice president of investor relations and market intelligence. Posadas succeeds Steve Stuber, who was appointed chief financial officer of Grand Design RV in April 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ray to the Winnebago Industries family," Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes said. "He brings more than 15 years of finance and capital markets experience, with expertise in designing, implementing and leading investor relations programs. We’re confident Ray will support Winnebago Industries in deepening our relationships with the investment community and serving as a knowledgeable partner to analysts and investors.”

Hughes noted that the last several years have been a period of extensive transformation and growth for Winnebago Industries. He noted being grateful for Posadas’ leadership and contributions to the company's finance team and investor relations program.

“I am truly excited to join Winnebago Industries,” Posadas said. “This iconic company is undergoing an extraordinary transformation and I look forward to working with the management team to further shape the investor relations strategy and enhance the company's brand awareness within the global investor community.”

Prior to joining Winnebago Industries, Posadas served as managing director of investor relations for Allison Transmission, where he was the company spokesperson for the investment community and maintained strong relationships with sell-side analysts and institutional investors. Previously, he served as an advisor at Arbor Advisory and Solebury Capital Group, where he designed and implemented strategic investor relations programs for clients across a broad range of industries.

Posadas began his career in financial services at Goldman Sachs in 2006 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Management Science from Pace University in New York.