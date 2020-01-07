Poor shooting sinks Riceville girls basketball

Northwood-Kensett 38, Riceville 33

The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team won for only the second time this season, edging Riceville 38-33 on Monday night at home.

In a low scoring game that saw the Vikings score only four points in the first quarter, both teams found their shooting touch in the second and went into the locker room tied 19-19 at halftime.

After falling behind 29-26 after three quarters, Northwood-Kensett outscored Riceville 12-4 in the final frame for the margin of victory.

Senior Jaela parks had a game-high 16 points, including a 12-for-12 night from the free throw line. She also tied senior Clara Davidson with a team-high seven rebounds. Davidson finished with nine points.

Freshman Madison Mauer led Riceville in scoring with eight points, while sophomore O’Malley Fair had seven points.

The Wildcats shot a paltry 21 percent from the field, making only 13 of 61 shots on the night, while the Vikings shot just 27 percent from the floor, making 10 of 37 shots.

Riceville was at Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday and will host Dunkerton on Friday. Northwood-Kensett hosted St. Ansgar on Tuesday and will be at Osage on Friday.

