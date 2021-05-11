Police urge drivers to buckle up

The Osage Police Department will participate – along with agencies across the state – in the Click It or Ticket campaign that will take place May 24 to June 6.

Memorial Day and the traditional beginning of summer are quickly approaching. Summer will bring more gatherings, festivals, graduations and vacations, all requiring travel. Many states, including Iowa, have seen a rise in violators speeding well in excess of 100 miles per hour and not wearing a seat belt. This can lead to disastrous consequences, according to the press release.

Unfortunately, with the increase in summer traffic, there could be a rise in traffic crashes and fatalities. Preliminary data shows last year in Iowa there were five traffic fatalities on Iowa roadways over the Memorial Day weekend. That is five deaths that may have been prevented.

During the month of May in 2020, 2,988 crashes occurred in Iowa. Of those crashes, 167 individuals were injured because they were unbelted. A majority of those injuries could have been prevented if they had been wearing seat belts. One of the safest choices drivers and passengers in both the front and back seat can make is to buckle up, and doing so only takes a few seconds.