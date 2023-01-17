Police search for Osage girl

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department and the Osage Police Department are searching for an Osage girl who has been missing since Sunday.

According to an Osage Police Department Facebook post, Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen, 13, was last seen on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was spotted, she fled.

Law enforcement fears she is no longer in the Osage area, and they are requesting the public’s help in finding Fingalsen. The Osage Police Department urges anyone with information or who has seen her to contact law enforcement. If you have information, call the Osage Police Department at 641-732-3777 or the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at 641-732-4740.

Fingalsen has been missing since 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. She is approximately 5’4” tall.