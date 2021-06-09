Poetry reading coming to Osage area

The Mitchell County Historic Preservation Association will host the 11th Summer Solstice Garland poetry reading at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

The event will take place on the front lawn of Hamlin Garland’s boyhood home at 3907 Noble Avenue, northeast of Osage.

According to a release, featured poems were inspired by prairie sights and sounds Garland encountered on his family’s homestead, surrounded by prairie. Garland attempted to capture the beauty and mystery of the grassland before it disappeared under the blade of the plow. His nature poems evoke images still found in the Iowa landscape.

The event is free and open to the public. It is an outdoor event, so people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Penney Morse at 641-732-4155 or pjmorse@gmail.com.

