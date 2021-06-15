POET grant provides $1,500 to Fertile Library to buy kits for families

POET Biorefining in Hanlontown has awarded $1,500 to the Fertile Public Library through the 2021 Never Satisfied Community Grant Program, which supports various children’s programs.

According to a news release, the Fertile Library will use the grant to purchase science, technology, engineering, arts and math kits for local families to check out and use throughout the summer.

In their application essay, the library discussed the goals of its program:

“At the Fertile Library, we are never satisfied that the children in town have enough learning opportunities at their disposal. Every child should have access to not only books, but plenty of arts, and sciences and athletics. The library is a leveling agent, making things accessible to all, at any income level. We strive to provide what we can on a budget, but always want and strive to offer more.”

The STEAM kits include engineering tools, mazes, emotions and empathy kits, and coding kits. The kits will benefit kids of all ages and provide a fun source of learning year-round.

“At POET, we strive to change the world for the better. By providing educational opportunities to local schoolchildren, we can help foster our future leaders,” said Ben Arentson, POET Biorefining – Hanlontown General Manager.