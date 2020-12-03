‘Play like a girl’: North Iowa girls blaze their own trails in 'boys' sports

“I went up there and I made it,” Boerjan said. “Everybody was cheering me on. It was such a cool thing. The first time I had made it in practice, it was just a really cool experience knowing they all supported me.”

Boerjan didn’t watch Fuller on Saturday, but she couldn’t ignore how important the history making ramifications. She says that Fuller is an inspiration for breaking the mold and the stereotype. Boerjan hopes that because of Fuller, more girls across the country will join their own football teams and play at a younger age.

She’s already had that affect in her own hometown.

“My English teacher, she told me her family was talking about me while they were eating one night and that her daughter told her she wanted to be like me and play football when she got older,” Boerjan said. “That really hit me hard knowing that I was impacting younger girls like that.”

Girls wrestling

The state of Iowa became one of 28 states to offer girls wrestling last winter. In the inaugural season, North Iowa had some of the best wrestlers in the state.

Osage had four wrestlers place at the state wrestling tournament in Waverly, Clear Lake had one wrestler compete at state and Algona had seven in the state tournament.