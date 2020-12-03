‘Play like a girl’: North Iowa girls blaze their own trails in 'boys' sports

Sarah Fuller made history over the weekend as the first woman to compete in a Power 5 Division I football game.
A goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, she stepped in to help out the football team in its game against Missouri on Saturday. She kicked the opening kickoff of the second half, but didn’t get a chance to kick an extra point in the 41-0 blowout loss.
Even if it was only for one play, Fuller was deemed an inspiration to many young girls watching.
Football is traditionally seen as a boys sport, and the fact that she played in the game – sporting a “Play Like A Girl” sticker on the back of her helmet – is a big step in the right direction.
“All I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times I struggled in sports, but I’m so thankful that I stuck with it and it’s given me so many opportunities and I’ve met so many amazing people through sports,” Fuller said. “And I just want to say that literally you can do anything you set your mind to.”
There are trailblazers like Fuller at all levels of sports – even here in North Iowa.
Kirsten Boerjan
Kirsten Boerjan is a senior at St. Ansgar High School who participates in six different sports. But the one that gets the most attention?
Football.
There are not many girls who go out for high school football across the country. According to data from the National Federation of State High Schools Association, less than 0.2% of the nation’s high school football players were girls in 2018.
But playing a ‘boys’ sport didn’t bug Boerjan – who has practiced as a kicker and a wide receiver for the Saints over the past two seasons.
“The head coach asked me if I wanted to try out and be a kicker,” Boerjan said. “I’ve known him for a long time, because he coached my brother. I really thought about it and practiced in the summer. I just went out to try it out and I loved it.”
Boerjan doesn’t get upset when she hears someone say that football is only a sport for boys. She can’t change their opinion. She actually says nobody in the community told her anything like that, and her teammates and coaches didn’t treat her any different than they would anyone else.
In fact, one time during practice this year, St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger put a wager on the line for all of his kickers. If the team was to get out of conditioning after practice, all five kickers on the roster had to make an extra point. Boerjan was the last kicker to go, and the four kicks before hers were good.
The pressure was on.
“I went up there and I made it,” Boerjan said. “Everybody was cheering me on. It was such a cool thing. The first time I had made it in practice, it was just a really cool experience knowing they all supported me.”
Boerjan didn’t watch Fuller on Saturday, but she couldn’t ignore how important the history making ramifications. She says that Fuller is an inspiration for breaking the mold and the stereotype. Boerjan hopes that because of Fuller, more girls across the country will join their own football teams and play at a younger age.
She’s already had that affect in her own hometown.
“My English teacher, she told me her family was talking about me while they were eating one night and that her daughter told her she wanted to be like me and play football when she got older,” Boerjan said. “That really hit me hard knowing that I was impacting younger girls like that.”
Girls wrestling
The state of Iowa became one of 28 states to offer girls wrestling last winter. In the inaugural season, North Iowa had some of the best wrestlers in the state.
Osage had four wrestlers place at the state wrestling tournament in Waverly, Clear Lake had one wrestler compete at state and Algona had seven in the state tournament.
Charles City also saw some success at state – placing second as a team. As a freshman, Lilly Luft finished fourth at the state meet, and Allie Cross finished fifth in her junior year. Now with a year under their belts, the girls are looking to place even higher this season.
“My main goal is to just grow my technique and my ability to wrestle,” Luft said. “I want to place as high as I can. I’m going to get that championship.”
Luft used to wrestle in elementary school and jumped at the opportunity to do it again when the state of Iowa made it an official sport.
She laughs at the idea of wrestling only being considered as a sport for boys.
“We practice just as hard and wrestle just as hard. It doesn’t take a guy to play a sport,” Luft said. “I mean, we all wrestle and compete at that level. It’s something we love, so we put hard work into it.”
The success that Charles City had last season didn’t go unnoticed within the community. After the team placed second at the state tournament, more and more people started to support girls wrestling at Charles City, according to Luft.
Luft thinks Fuller could be an inspiration for more girls to take up football at a younger age, similar to the growth of the Charles City girls wrestling program.
“I hope that more people continue to do that and do what she did,” Luft said. “After they see that success, they want to build on to that and I think that’s awesome.”
As a couple of the trailblazers in North Iowa sports community, both Luft and Boerjan share similar sentiments about any girl that might be on the fence about playing a sport.
“If a girl is guessing or choosing between if they should or shouldn’t do it, for sure do it,” Luft said. “It’s an amazing opportunity and I’m so happy that I decided to go out again. I love it so much and I’ll never regret going out for it.”
