Plans underway to make splash pad fun

Dunlay estimates plans for the splash pad will be finalized later in August.

“The design is pretty much done, it’s just the details of the engineering part,” Dunlay said. “Once they verify everything with me on the underground, then they’ll pull it all together and finalize so they can bid it. There’s more involved than what meets the eye.

“I really like the design, the way they are handling that sloped area by the CRC. It’s going to be really cool.”

Bergland + Cram have been involved in big projects before in Osage, with the Cedar River Complex and the Cedar Valley Seminary.

While Dunlay is not as involved in the inclusive playground, he believes progress is being made at least in terms of planning, which is moving along at the same pace as the splash pad.

“We had to put in a bunch of storm sewer to take care of rainwater in the proposed area,” he said. “They have the area designed as far as picking the amenities. I don’t know how that’s going to go as far as playground equipment.”

Ron Fiscus is Osage’s longtime city planner. He is handling the financial side of the project and organizes fundraising efforts.