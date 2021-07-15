Plans underway to make splash pad fun

Planning continues on the new splash pad and inclusive playground equipment in Osage. It has taken a turn for the fun, as water toys will soon be chosen.
Two architects from Bergland + Cram – Kristy King and Douglas Foreshoe – have submitted preliminary plans for the entire project, and City of Osage Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay has these designs in his hands. Dunlay’s mundane work such as underground utilities must be arranged before those with disabilities can enjoy the toys their elders choose.
“There’s going to be more discussion on that,” Dunlay said of the water amenities. “Everyone’s got their own flavor. I think it should be chosen by parents of young people – people who’ve been to splash pads.”
Dunlay said Bergland + Cram had suggested the idea of Osage making those choices. The City would work with a vendor and purchase the amenities, and then Bergland + Cram would accommodate and work around what is chosen.
“They want the community to get exactly what it wants,” Dunlay said. “There are plenty of vendors who can give presentations to Osage.”
One item he is adamant the splash pad should have are three water cannons. He gained that insight as a grandfather.
“Kids love them,” he said.
Dunlay estimates plans for the splash pad will be finalized later in August.
“The design is pretty much done, it’s just the details of the engineering part,” Dunlay said. “Once they verify everything with me on the underground, then they’ll pull it all together and finalize so they can bid it. There’s more involved than what meets the eye.
“I really like the design, the way they are handling that sloped area by the CRC. It’s going to be really cool.”
Bergland + Cram have been involved in big projects before in Osage, with the Cedar River Complex and the Cedar Valley Seminary.
While Dunlay is not as involved in the inclusive playground, he believes progress is being made at least in terms of planning, which is moving along at the same pace as the splash pad.
“We had to put in a bunch of storm sewer to take care of rainwater in the proposed area,” he said. “They have the area designed as far as picking the amenities. I don’t know how that’s going to go as far as playground equipment.”
Ron Fiscus is Osage’s longtime city planner. He is handling the financial side of the project and organizes fundraising efforts.
Some businesses are taking matters into their own hands.
Long-time CUSB employee Michele Johnson and her family, husband Jeremiah and children Kylie, Blake, and Jenna raised funds for the inclusive playground and splash pad, to the tune of $30,000. On July 15, CUSB donated the check to the project.
“He’s got the pulse of the town, of what we want,” Dunlay added of Fiscus. “He gets it done.”
At an Osage City Council meeting in May, Fiscus said nearby communities had invested anywhere from $200,000 to over $1 million in splash pads. However, the end result will draw a crowd, with patrons coming from around the region.
Fiscus also spoke about the playground surface, which will be friendly to those with disabilities. He believes it could be about more than just function – they could incorporate bright colors into the new surface.
“So it becomes an attractive place for the kids to enjoy,” he said.
Dunlay projects construction and installation to be complete by June 2022, when parents can release their children into the water.
“It’s an awesome addition to what we already have,” Dunlay said.