Plans to join landfill for Hancock County's rural recycling needs move slowly

Hancock County supervisors learned on May 16 that their proposal to join and set up a five-year payment plan with the Landfill of North Iowa, for the county’s rural residents’ recycling and garbage, may not be a fast process.

County attorney Blake Norman informed supervisors that the landfill is a 28E entity after communicating with legal counsel for the landfill.

“The problem is that they have like 30 members and all of them have to agree to 28E agreement amendment,” said Norman, noting that the county will need to have a 28E addendum (not a new 28E agreement) and is seeking a five-year, interest-free loan agreement.

“We’ll have to send something out and get all those (member) counties and cities to sign this,” he said.

Supervisors set a 10:15 a.m. June 13 public hearing regarding the potential installment payments for joining the Landfill of North Iowa, even as another possibility for the county’s rural recycling needs was discussed.

Norman and supervisor Gary Rayhons both said they had communicated recently with a business entrepreneur about the possibility of bringing back collection of rural recycling items from various sites across the county.

“It would probably be the same recycling dumpsters,” said Rayhons, noting how difficult it may be to change people’s behavior of dumping unwanted items in the bins that caused the service to be stopped. There were issues with people disposing non-recyclable materials at rural recycling sites in Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Klemme, and Miller.

The former drop-off sites had often been filled with unwanted trash and items such as construction materials, electronics, and other hazardous materials. Rayhons said it resulted in them having to be emptied almost every week when it had been every two to four weeks previously.

“If you don’t want to deal with the dumpsters, go with the Landfill of North Iowa,” Norman said. “Otherwise, we could try to impose fines (for dumping violations) and have cameras for enforcement. I don’t know how he (recycling operator) would have a solution.”

“I think it is worth looking into and giving him an opportunity to present his information,” supervisor Sis Greiman said. “Maybe now that we’ve been without it for a while, people will be better. If feel so bad for the good people. It is a case of that one bad apple.”

Supervisors requested that Norman contact the individual to present his proposal on the county’s rural recycling at an upcoming board meeting. Meanwhile, they are still moving forward with the public hearing regarding making payments to the Landfill of North Iowa.

“I know people would love to have the dumpsters back,” Chair Tlach said. “They really, really would love to have them back. Have him put something together.”

In other business, supervisors held a public hearing on a fiscal year 2021-22 budget amendment. They then approved a resolution on the budget amendment, which includes a decrease in expenses of $2.4 million.

“With bonding in January, we included all of it, because we didn’t know what would be spent,” county auditor Michelle Eisenman said. “Back in January, we just didn’t know.”

Some county construction projects have been delayed, including the new east side vestibule addition at the Garner courthouse as well as the northwest courthouse tower roof and repair project. It resulted in a decrease in the capital project budget from $3.78 million to $1.97 million.

The budget amendment also includes expenditure changes for sheriff department vehicles that were damaged by hail. Sheriff Rob Gerdes said money was added to the budget for repairs that may not come to pass. He said damage to vehicles from small hail included a Dodge truck used by the maintenance department, but the damage was not substantial.

More funds were directed to health and social services ($487,445 to $524,445), mental health ($202,970 to $551,970), and intergovernmental services ($5.4 million to $6.5 million). Secondary roads budget expenses were decreased from $6.6 million to $6.2 million. The county’s total expenditures decreased from $20.0 million to $17.6 million.

Supervisors also approved the hire of Elizabeth Mullenbach as a clerk in the auditor’s office at a $40,000 salary. She will start her new duties on June 1.

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said that she is excited that Mullenbach will be joining her department, because Mullenbach is extremely well-qualified and has lots of related work experience. Eisenman said she will be an asset for a planned redistribution of some critical office duties, including payroll and tax levies and valuations. Plus, there is a primary election fast-approaching, which Eisenman has said will require all hands on deck.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

