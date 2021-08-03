Plans for playground and splash pad approved

One expensive aspect of the playground will be the inclusive surface, meant to accommodate those with disabilities. King described it as a rubberized surface – small pieces molded and fused together – that is water impervious.

“If any of you have been to other playgrounds where they have this surface, it makes a world of difference,” said Mayor Steve Cooper. “Especially for children who are wheel chair bound, in walkers, etc. In sand, they can’t get to that equipment.”

Ron Fiscus of PlanScape Partners provided the Cedar River Complex as an example of future expansion.

“Once [the CRC] became successful, and people fund-raised and wanted more things, the architects said the splash pad would be great to have,” Fiscus said. “But they needed ballpark pricing. What they found was they couldn’t afford the splash pad then, but now they can afford the splash pad.”

In turn, the splash pad will allow the potential for add-ons or future expansion.

“Our indoor pool became a reality because our outdoor pool was having so many problems,” Cooper said. “Originally we did not plan to have an indoor pool like we have now at the CRC.”