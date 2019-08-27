It's a garage sale hunter's dream.
Ninety-one registered sales. Three counties. One road.
The ninth annual Highway 3 Corridor Yard Sale starts on Thursday and features home and business sales in Wright, Franklin and Butler counties.
It's so big that people do half and then get a hotel room, says Dawn Collins, administrative assistant for the Greater Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber and the Central Iowa River Partnership host the big sale that runs through Saturday.
And 91 just includes the number of registered sales. There are plenty of others who aren't on the list that the two groups provide that are held at the same time. Locations range from Eagle Grove to Lake Cornelia to Latimer to Dumont -- all along Hwy. 3.
Collins says you can find just about anything you might want at the sale.
"There's clothes to vintage items to toys, books, pretty much whatever you can imagine," she said.
Businesses along the corridor get in on the action too, says Collins. One business in the list has a smoking hot deal on shoes. We'll let you figure out which business that is.
Area churches use the sale as a way to raise for their programs by providing sack lunches, baked goods and cold drinks for shoppers who need a break. One of those churches, St. Paul's Lutheran in Latimer, plans to use the money to pay for its school's entry into sports tournaments, music events, and the spelling bee, and to pay for its arts festival.
This year's sale is a little larger than last year's; those interested in going can get a full list of the sales at Center 1, 5 First St. SW in Hampton, or at convenience stores along the sale route.
"People are already starting to pick up the lists," Collins said. "They're making their plans."
Have you made yours?
