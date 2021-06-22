Pharmacy seeking $25,000 in donations

Sterling Pharmacy has been teaming up with patients and customers to collect donations for the Alzheimer’s Association every June since 2016.

The company is continuing that tradition this year as it pursues a goal of collecting $25,000 in donations across all Sterling locations.

“It is always a wonderful sight to see our pharmacy walls covered in purple donation pin-ups,” said Sam Ewing, president of Sterling Pharmacy, in a press release. “Working together to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is something our communities have always supported in an incredible way. I am excited to see what we can accomplish now that we are seeing more patients in person again.”

According to the release, Sterling’s goal is connected to the Astrup Family Foundation and their pledge to match every dollar raised (up to $25,000) at a Sterling location through the end of June. The Foundation is a charitable organization created by the legacy and in memory of Leonard and Corrine Astrup, Sterling’s founders.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who’s donated this year and in past years,” Ewing said. “The annual Alzheimer’s Association fundraising efforts are in honor and support of our founder, family, and friends. It is truly inspiring to see our communities come together for such a great cause.”

