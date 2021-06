Applications are now being accepted for the Burnham-Markham P.E.O. Scholarship. Women who have completed at least their first year of college, or who are in graduate school, may apply.

Applications may be obtained from Ann Ott, at aott@osage.k12.ia.us. The deadline for submitting completed applications is July 15, 2021.

Ruth Burnham and Allene Markham were longtime members of P.E.O. who fostered the support of education for young women, which is a primary goal of this international organization.

