Paul W. Weis
June 17, 1930 - March 16, 2020
Stacyville - Paul W. Weis, 89, of Stacyville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. He was in the presence of his loving family.
Due to CDC recommendations regarding the coronavirus, a private family funeral Mass and visitation will be held. Burial will be in Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville with military honors at the grave by Stacyville American Legion Post 569.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Visitation Catholic Church, Stacyville Community Nursing Home, or St. Croix Hospice.
Paul was the second of three children born to William and Elisabeth (Smith) Weis. He was born on June 17, 1930, in Nashua, Iowa. Shortly after Paul was born, his family moved to Algona until 1941 when they moved to Stacyville, Iowa. Paul graduated from Visitation Catholic High School, Stacyville, Iowa, in 1948. Following graduation, he farmed with his father. Paul served in the Army for two years during the Korean conflict. He met the love of his life, Marjorie Mayer, in 1952, and they were married on August 25, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, Iowa. He purchased the family farm in 1955, and they spent their entire married life there. They were blessed with seven children. Paul was an active member of Visitation Catholic Church. He played a significant part in organizing and starting the local 4-H Club and served many years as a leader. He was a member of the Visitation School Board, the Parish Council, the St. Ansgar School Board, the Knights of Columbus, the NIACC Performing Arts and Advisory Board, the Mitchell County Concert Series Board, and the REC Board. He farmed from 1955 until his retirement in 1995. After retiring, he proved that a boy can be taken away from the farm, but the love of farming can't be taken away from the boy. He continued to help on the farm with driving tractor and being a “go-fer.” Paul was an avid reader of westerns, and his favorite hobbies included playing 500, writing poetry for friends and family, fishing, golfing, traveling, woodworking, and stained glass projects. His two favorite kinds of pie were homemade and store-bought. He believed in a hard work ethic--a legacy he passed onto his children. Paul was often heard saying “God has smiled on me so many times.”
Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marge; his children: Steve (June) Weis of Osage, Bruce (Sherri) Weis of Stacyville, Mark (Kim) Weis of Stacyville, Mary (Kevin) Cole of Grafton, Diane (C.Q.) Tefft of Mason City, Rob (Marlene) Weis of McIntire, and Karen (Dan) Nettleton of Ames; 20 grandchildren: Val Weis (Joe Bormann), Dave (Sarah) Weis, Greg (Steph) Weis, Renae Weis (Ben Conrad), Lisa (Jake) Wilcox, Matthew (Jill) Weis, Michael (Rachel) Weis, Nicole (Jordan) Feller, Chelsea (Keith) Reuter, Brandi (John) Clark, Adam Cole (Kim Sievers), Garrett (Taryn) Cole, Jacob Tefft, Sara Tefft (Cameron Haerther), Brittany Weis, Willie (Nikki) Weis, Ben Weis, Sam Nettleton, Kate Nettleton, and Owen Nettleton. In addition, there are 18 great-grandchildren.
Paul is also survived by his brother, Peter (Judy) Weis of St. Michael, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Bill) Yezek, Melba Mayer-Leidall, and Darlene Mayer.
He is reunited in eternal life with his parents, William and Elisabeth; sister, Irma and her husband Byron Potter; sisters-in-law, Genevieve Driscoll, Kathryn Kloberdanz, Elizabeth Ostrander, Betty Lou Farrell, Margaret (Hackenmiller) Mayer, Ione (Sprung) Mayer, Alice Mayer, and Margaret Mayer; brothers-in-laws, Bert Driscoll, John Kloberdanz, Red Ostrander, Jerry Farrell, Paul Mayer, Roman Mayer, Frederick Mayer, Francis Mayer, and Gene Mayer.
